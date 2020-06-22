Kate Middleton stuns with straight and sleek hairstyle in new appearance We love this look!

The Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with the Duchess of Cornwall for a new video appearance released on Monday evening, and both royal ladies looked elegant as ever for their virtual engagement – which saw the pair host a joint video call with three of their respective children’s hospice patronages. While Kate looked beautiful in a green outfit and Camilla wore one of her favourite blazer and blouse combos, we couldn't help but notice that Kate was sporting a different hair look to usual – leaving it straight instead of rocking her trademark waves.

WATCH: Duchesses Kate and Camilla mark Children's Hospice Week

The mum of three also appeared to have flipped her parting slightly further to the side – doesn't it look gorgeous? While the Duchess has rocked a number of hair looks over the years, she rarely doesn't add movement to her locks and is known for her signature bouncy blow-dry, of course.

Kate and Camilla took part in the moving call together

Many noticed that Kate appeared to be sporting a lighter hair look when she stepped out for her first in-person engagement since the coronavirus lockdown. She seemed to be rocking some coppery tones, and we reckon she may have had a go at at-home hair dye! With no greys in sight and a gorgeous sunkissed look, we are mighty impressed.

Kate sported a coppery look at her recent engagement

The Duchess did reveal that she'd been spending a lot of time gardening with her children, too, so her brunette lengths may well have warmed up in the sun.

Explaining that Prince George loves playing with Venus fly trap plants and that he, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been growing tomato plants at home, she said: "They were very excited to grow them from seeds and now they're as tall as them."

She usually adds a curl to her hair

Kate's joint appearance with Duchess Camilla comes as they mark Children’s Hospice Week 2020, taking the time to thank all those involved in and supporting children’s hospices across the UK during this critical time. During the call, the royals discussed the comprehensive care that hospice staff provide, and the way that children’s hospices are able to create positive environments and happy memories during the most difficult of times.