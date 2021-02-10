Kate Middleton's hairdresser shares his tips for lockdown haircuts The Duchess of Cambridge has amazing hair

The Duchess of Cambridge has an incredible head of hair, even in lockdown she's managed to keep it looking in tip-top condition.

One of those reasons could be because she has been following the advice of her wedding day hairdresser, Richard Ward, who shared a 'how-to' video on Instagram for perfecting your at-home haircut.

While the demonstration was for men's hair, there are also some great tips that could apply to women who are tempted to tackle an unruly mane.

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals her children are 'horrified' by her haircutting skills

"The best way to always cut hair is for the hair to be wet, then I always like to brush it through," Richard began the clip.

"There are two things to remember when cutting a man's hair. One is the outside shape, so in other words how short is the overall shape of their haircut going to be, so that's step one.

"Step two is the layering of hair. What I always like to do when I'm cutting a man's haircut is to start with the outside shape first and usually, it's best I find to start from the back."

Richard Ward shared his tips for cutting hair

Richard continued as he demonstrated on a male model. "It's important to cut the hair on the neck, so this is going to determine how long the hair is going to be at the back and if you can it's always best to cut it on the skin."

Richard then described his preferred way to trim a fringe, adding: "My next section is to cut the fringe. We just comb the hair forward and take a cross-section.

Kate's wedding hair was styled by James Pryce supported by Richard Ward

"I'm going to pull it down keeping the hair taut in-between my fingers and cut across. Take another section and bring it all forward onto the hair you just cut."

Richard continued with his tutorial, delving into basic layering techniques before sharing his most important tip. He added: "Remember to try and keep the hair taut and tight, it's all about the tension."

