Kate Middleton's £30 hair secret is a life-saver for frizzy tresses

Kate Middleton has become known for her trademark bouncy blowdry – a look that many have been trying to recreate since she married Prince William in 2011.

So what if we told you that you could get your hands on the Duchess of Cambridge's frizz-free hair styling product? We're talking about Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, of course, and it's priced at just £30 – worth every penny to achieve silky royal hair!

Formulated with silk powders and soy and wheat protein, the product is said to moisturise, protect, and condition hair. Simply apply to damp hair for a shiny, non-greasy finish.

Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, £30.50/$26

The hair cream works best after using Kiehl's shampoo – of which there are at least six different versions, from nourishing to rehydrating.

Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom is considered one of Kate's hair secrets, revealed when her hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag ahead of the royal tour to Sweden and Norway.

Mason Pearson Boar Bristle & Nylon Handy Brush, £59.50/$83.90, All Beauty

Also spotted in the beauty haul was the Mason Pearson Handy Brush, another tool to help keep Kate's tresses glossy, and the very affordable L'Oreal Elnett hairspray for hold and shine.

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Hairspray, £5/$11.99, Amazon

Kate Middleton's hairstylist - secrets revealed

Amanda – who was also responsible for styling the new mum's tresses shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 – ensured the Duchess was prepared for all eventualities on her trip by packing a large range of hair tools and products.

The Duchess' hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker shared a peek inside her beauty bag

We're talking two hairdryers, three different sets of hair curlers, eight round blow dry hairbrushes and five paddle brushes, including not just the Mason Pearson Handy Bristle & Nylon hairbrush but also seven combs.

Other contents that HELLO! has managed to identify include Charles Worthington's Volume & Bounce Body Booster and the Volume & Bounce Texturising Spray.

