Kate Middleton rocks sleek hairstyle as she's pictured in London

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured in London on Monday afternoon, driving her car following the news that the family has returned to London in order for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to start school again.

Kate appeared to be wearing her hair in a sleek and straight style as opposed to her usual loose curls - and also wore one of her floral Amaia Kids face masks.

The pictures, published by Page Six, confirm that the Cambridges have returned to their Kensington Palace home after spending several months at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

WATCH: Kate speaks with record-breaking rower on International Women's Day

And if you're wondering how the royal keeps her famous brunette hair looking so frizz-free and shiny, one of her favourite products is thought to be Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, as once revealed by her hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker.

Kate, Prince William and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, headed to the country estate once schools ended in December, and have spent the whole of the third lockdown there.

The Cambridges spent lockdown at Anmer Hall, but took work calls at Sandringham

It is the Duchess' second appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, in which they made damning claims against the royal family.

Kate also made a virtual appearance to mark International Women's Day in a video that had been pre-recorded with Jasmine Harrison, the youngest woman to solo row the Atlantic.

For the inspiring engagement, Kate chose to wear a pretty floral blouse from Boden, and her Missoma gemstone earrings.

The sweet video also revealed that the Duchess has a previously unseen photo of her children in her office at Sandringham - where she and Prince William conducted many of their work calls during lockdown.

The Cambridges returned to the city as schools reopened on Monday. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have begun classes at their St Thomas' Battersea school and will remain there until the term ends on 26 March. The kids will then be off for Easter until 20 April.

