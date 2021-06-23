Nicole Kidman inspires Rumer Willis' new hair change – see the gorgeous transformation Demi Moore's daughter showed off her new look on Instagram

Rumer Willis is now a redhead – and it's all thanks to Nicole Kidman! Demi Moore's daughter shared the result of her hair transformation on Tuesday and we love it.

The 32-year-old shared a picture of her new look alongside several pictures of past films that served as her inspiration. The first two photos show Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as the Owens sisters in 1998 film Practical Magic. A second sees a stunning Susan Sarandon in her 1987 film The Witches of Eastwick.

"Was going for a mix of the Owens sisters from the marvellous mind of my favorite writer @ahoffmanwriter. With a hint of Susan Sarandon in Witches of Eastwick and Thelma and Louise. Oops forgot to add a little Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman," she captioned the post in which she could be seen wearing a brown dress with white polka dots – identical to the one Julia wore in the 1990 rom-com.

"Thank you @alchemistamber for the glorious color and @hairbyadir for this magical cut," she added.

Rumer Willis showed off her new hair colour

Friends and fans praised the star's new look, with Paris Hilton labelling her "beautiful" whilst her dad Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis commenting: "Oh ok. Hi."

"I’m obsessed and the fact you compared it to my favorite witches," a follower remarked, whilst another added: "Nicole's best hair + my fave movie! The red truly suits you."

Rumer revealed Nicole Kidman was behind the inspiration

Rumer shares her day-to-day adventures with her followers, and earlier this year she made the candid confession that she had been battling severe anxiety.

In a clip shared on her Instagram, Rumer had filtered tears falling from her eyes that she blinked away. She wrote a lengthy post for her followers which documented what she was going through.

"Wanted to share something vulnerable because I think it is important to remember there are many sides to everyone and so much we don't see outside of the lens of social media."

She continued: "I have been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday, but working on learning how to self soothe.

Demi Moore's daughter was also inspired by Susan Sarandon

"It's really hard when they get bad and sometimes I feel like I'm dying. I get nauseous and my heart won't slow down. It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my brain.

"But I realised the worst thing I can do is try to fight against it or be resistant to it. I have to catch myself when I find myself focusing on just wishing it was somehow different."

Rumer concluded: "So here I am, sitting here feeling like I'm gonna melt, even though I know I won't and just trying to lean into the discomfort as scary and painful as that is."