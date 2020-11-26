Nicole Kidman delights fans as she reveals natural hair in gorgeous photo The Big Little Lies actress has naturally curly hair

Nicole Kidman more often than not straightens her hair for red carpet events, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the star has been embracing her natural look more and more.

The Big Little Lies actress has gorgeous beach curl waves and caused quite the reaction after sharing a photo of herself on Instagram with her natural hair at the beginning of the lockdown.

The star's fans were quick to compliment her appearance, with one writing: "Love the curls, they are gorgeous," while another wrote: "Embracing the curls!" A third added: "Your curls are so glorious!"

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban at home

Over time, Nicole has experimented with various lengths and hair colours, including auburn, strawberry-blonde and blonde.

In more recent years, Nicole has been trying to cut down on using straighteners as she was concerned about losing her iconic spiral curls.

Nicole Kidman embracing her natural waves

The star admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype.

"I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine.

The mother-of-four also told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

The award-winning actress has gorgeous wavy hair

The Others actress is currently staying in Australia with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith. The family spent the first part of the lockdown in Nashville, before heading Down Under when the travel restrictions were eased over the summer.

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole has been incredibly busy over the pandemic too. She's currently filming her upcoming TV adaptation, Nine Perfect Strangers, and just before the lockdown in March, she was in New York filming The Undoing alongside Hugh Grant, which is currently streaming now.

In the show, Nicole plays Grace Fraser, and once again has been embracing her natural hair for the role, much to the delight of fans.

The actress is currently in Australia

While it's been a strange time for everyone, Nicole and Keith enjoyed spending quality time with their children during the lockdown, as they put a pause on their busy lives.

The family often travel between Nashville and London, and also have a property in Australia.

Nicole embracing her curls in The Undoing

While they tend to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, The Hours actress previously gave an insight into Sunday and Faith's upbringing during an interview with Marie Claire.

"I have a very sort of quiet life, I suppose. I try to live a soulful, artistic life. [This means] trying to raise my daughters in a really conscious, present way. Time becomes so precious as you get older," she said.

