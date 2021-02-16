Nicole Kidman has the most beautiful natural curls – although her hair underwent something of a dramatic transformation this week!

The Undoing star, 53, took to Instagram to share a snapshot that had been altered by actor and theatre artist, Kevin Zak.

The photo is a still taken from the hit HBO thriller, which starred Nicole as Grace Fraser and Hugh Grant as her husband, Jonathan.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

Kevin adapted the image by adding a serious amount of volume to Nicole's hair – and it caught the attention of the Oscar-winner, who proceeded to share the photo along with some on-point puns.

"Hairlarious… Yep, The Undone," she wrote, along with a crying laughing emoji. "Thank you @kevinjzak #TheUndoing."

Nicole shared the funny snapshot on her Instagram account

In response, Kevin shared his delight that Nicole had reposted his picture, writing: "You are the QUEEN. Thank you, Nicole."

Fans also shared their approval, with a huge number taking to the comments section to express their delight.

"That's why her hair is so big, it's full of secrets," one joked, while a second wrote: "This is iconic!" Many more left laughing emojis alongside the fun photo.

The Undoing star with husband, Keith Urban

In reality, Nicole is no stranger to trying new hairstyles. In recent years, she has been embracing her curls and cut back on straightening her natural waves in an attempt to achieve the 'Aussie beach girl' stereotype.

The mother-of-four told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

Meanwhile, The Undoing became a full family affair for Nicole, who was joined on the set by her daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday, 12, and Faith, ten.

Sunday and Faith are following in their mum's footsteps

Despite their parents' decision to keep them largely out of the spotlight, the little girls landed small speaking parts in the drama – and Nicole later proudly told News.com.au: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'" The talented siblings have also been extras on Big Little Lies and made their film debut on Angry Birds 2.

