Nicole Kidman shows off short platinum blonde hairstyle in new video The actress is now an ambassador for CBD wellness products

Nicole Kidman's long, red curly hair was nowhere to be seen in a new video she shared on Instagram - and we have to say she looks amazing!

The Big Little Lies star was a platinum blonde in the clip she posted on Instagram Stories and her tresses barely reached her shoulders either.

Nicole was promoting her role as the global brand ambassador for CBD wellness brand, SeraLabs, in the footage, but her cute haircut and its light colour stole the show.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in Netflix movie The Prom - which is set to be a Christmas hit

Her look was in stark contrast to her character from the show The Undoing who sported red curls.

Throughout her career, Nicole has showcased a variety of hairstyles though, from curly to sleek and long to short, but she fears she’s damaged her natural "beach girl" curls with too much styling.

"I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia's Who magazine.

Nicole rocked her blonde look

But she then revealed to Refinery29 that she actually already had those luscious beach-styled locks: "I shouldn’t have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I’m working on getting that hair again."

By the looks of things, Nicole has opted to switch things up again and luckily she has a healthy-looking head of hair - and a new role with the CBD company.

"The partnership with SeraLabs was an easy decision for me," Nicole said in a statement.

Nicole's daughters have her natural red hair colour

"With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products firsthand. I believe these products are a vital solution in health and wellness and [CEO Nancy Duitch] and SeraLabs are a company I believe in.

"Joining them in this partnership is something I am very excited about!"

