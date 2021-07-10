Joanne Clifton amazes fans with incredible hair transformation The former Strictly professional's fringe is back!

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Joanne Clifton loves a hair transformation, and the stunning dancer has amazed her fans with another beautiful one.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Joanne revealed that she'd returned to having a fringe – and she looked incredible.

"Fringe is BACK with a vengeance," she joked in her post, which showed her modelling her new hairstyle from two different angles.

In the first shot, the 37-year-old looked surprised to see the fringe back, but the second picture showed how pleased she was with the transformation, as she was beaming from ear to ear.

Her fans were in love with her surprise new look, as one wrote: "That colour hair makes your fabulous blue eyes stand out so much! Beautiful."

A second wrote: "Love a fringe. Couldn't be without it. You always look good with or without," and a third added: "Love the look, and the colour."

The shots also gave fans a glimpse inside Joanne's luxurious bedroom, which even featured a Minions toy on her white dresser.

The star initially looked a little surprised

To the left of the dresser were two brown pillows, which were lying on top of the star's bed.

Joanne loves a hair transformation, and last year surprised fans when she decided to go brunette after years of rocking a lighter colour.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly champ shared a video and several pictures of her rocking her new hairstyle and captioned the post: "I'm a brunette again!!! Thank you @lee_hairextensions you absolute legend!!!!"

In the brief clip, Joanne could be heard saying: "So this has happened today. Thank you Lee McCrudden. She's a brunette again! WHAT?"

The star had teased fans that she was headed to her hairdresser's house for a transformation and she did not disappoint.

But she and her fans loved the makeover

Reacting to the reveal, one fan commented: "WOW you look stunning Jo," whilst another one wrote: "So beautiful Joanne."

A third remarked: "LOVE this new hair," and former Strictly colleague Dianne Buswell commented three love heart emojis, whilst her brother, Kevin Clifton's, girlfriend Stacey Dooley shared her approval by liking the post.

Although Joanne no longer dances on Strictly, she still occasionally makes appearances on its sister show, It Takes Two.

