Strictly's Joanne Clifton shocks fans after unexpected hair transformation

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton was feeling adventurous on Wednesday and proceeded to completely transform her blonde hair, much to the delight of her fans.

The dancer has gone brunette after years of rocking a lighter colour and she is definitely loving the change.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old star shared a video and several pictures of her rocking her new hairstyle and captioned the post: "I'm a brunette again!!! Thank you @lee_hairextensions you absolute legend!!!!"

In the brief clip, Joanne could be heard saying: "So this has happened today. Thank you Lee McCrudden. She's a brunette again! WHAT?"

The star had teased fans that she was headed to her hairdresser's house for a transformation and she did not disappoint.

Joanne looks gorgeous with her new hair colour

Reacting to the reveal, one fan commented: "WOW you look stunning Jo," whilst another one wrote: "So beautiful Joanne."

A third remarked: "LOVE this new hair," and former Strictly colleague Dianne Buswell commented three love heart emojis, whilst her brother Kevin's girlfriend Stacey Dooley shared her approval by liking the post.

While Joanne left the hit BBC dance show back in 2017, she made a return to its spin-off show, It Takes Two, earlier this week.

The star has been blonde for years

"LOVED being back at It Takes Two!!!! Thank you for all your lovely comments everyone!

And yes I have a big bum! All natural, no implants. Hair and makeup by the incredible @sburrowsmakeup," she captioned a series of pictures taken whilst appearing on the show alongside presenter Zoe Ball.

The post made her more than 115,000 followers to reminisce about the time she was on the show and ask her to make a return.

"Missed you! You should be back full time on strictly... you'll knock everyone out of the park," wrote one, whilst another added: "Love your Demo times! Miss seeing you on Strictly!"