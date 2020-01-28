Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Joanne Clifton look identical in brand new photos! The two ladies have opted for a very similar hairstyle...

Strictly stars Stacey Dooley and Joanne Clifton have become good friends as a result of Stacey's blossoming romance with Joanne’s brother Kevin. And it seems their bond is closer than we first thought! In the space of just a few days, both ladies have undergone dramatic hair transformations, and the results are strikingly similar. At the weekend, 32-year-old Stacey shared a snapshot on Instagram, having had her red hair permed into gorgeous curls. The image, which shows the star posing with dark sunglasses on, proved a big hit with her fans, not least boyfriend Kevin, who commented: "I love your curls," along with a love heart emoji.

Joanne Clifton and Stacey Dooley have opted for matching curls

Perhaps inspired by Stacey's transformation, 36-year-old Joanne unveiled her own new look on Tuesday, sharing a selfie to highlight her striking blonde waves. "I eat my bread crusts," the dancer joked in her caption. "Wow, you are so beautiful Joanne," one fan remarked, while another added: "Simply beautiful."

It's a big year for Kevin and Joanne, who are teaming up for Burn The Floor later this year. The hit show will take to the road in March, running through until the end of May. "Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer," Kevin, 37, said of the production. "Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today. In 2019 I returned 'home' to Burn The Floor, and I am delighted to say that, in 2020, my sister Joanne will be joining me."

Joanne, meanwhile, joked: "I'm not competitive or anything, but being a World Champion, I have a natural nose for the win, especially against my brother Kev. He's always done everything first – he was born first, started dancing first, got on Strictly first, joined the amazing Burn the Floor first…oh wait, but I won the Strictly glitterball first, didn't I? Burn the Floor? More like Scorch the Earth. Come and see the show if you want to see who the REAL Clifton Champion is! Anything he can do, I can definitely do better!"

