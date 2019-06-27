Joanne Clifton sends fans wild with dramatic hair transformation – click to see! The former Strictly Come Dancing star unveiled her new look on Instagram

Joanne Clifton has had a makeover! The former Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram this week to unveil a dramatic new look, having swapped her usual blonde style for long, grey locks. Alongside one close-up photo of her new tresses, the 35-year-old wrote: "I'm quite into this grey hair you know!" Her fans agreed, with a number taking to the comments section to praise her striking look. "This colour looks amazing on you!" one told the dancer, while another added: "It really suits you!"

Joanne Clifton unveiled her brand new look on Instagram

Joanne is currently on tour with The Rocky Horror Show, playing the lead role of Janet Weiss in the iconic stage production. Her cast mates include Blue singer Duncan James, and West End star Stephen Webb. "We've all become so close on this tour and that’s been a really nice and fun thing about it," Joanne recently told the Lancaster Guardian. "There is only around 14 of us and just last week we all enjoyed a night out together. It’s a super talented cast and it's been great for me as it is the first time I've not had to dance. It sounds strange as it is what people know I do but what it has given me is the opportunity to concentrate on the singing and acting, which I really love."

The star pictured earlier this year with brother Kevin Clifton

Joanne's love of musical theatre prompted her decision to leave Strictly in 2017. But she will no doubt be tuning in when the show returns to BBC later this year – not least to cheer on her older brother, Kevin Clifton. Kevin, 36, will be returning for his seventh series having taken home the glitterball trophy last year with partner Stacey Dooley; the couple have since started dating.

