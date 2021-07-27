Aldi's bestselling hair mask is back – and it's only £4.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ladies, get your purses at the ready, as Aldi's bestselling hair mask is back! That’s right, their famous Lacura mask is available to purchase online and in store, and is an absolute steal at only £4.99.

This vegan and cruelty-free mask has been compared to leading brands such as Coco & Eve, meaning you can get your best hair yet at a fraction of the price with this amazing dupe.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's £30 hair secret is a life-saver for frizzy tresses

The Lacura mask boasts rich ingredients and deep conditioning components, making it a must-have for locks that are in need of a little love.

Lacura Hair Mask, £4.99, Aldi

It is ideal for making hair look revived and restored, as it repairs and protects from everyday damage. Formulated with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter and Fig water, your locks will be left feeling strengthened from root to tip.

For those of you that tend to use a lot of heat products on your hair then this mask is perfect, as it targets frizz and split ends, and if that isn’t enough to convince you, it also smells amazing!

MORE: This £7.99 scalp stimulator is a “game changer” for thinning hair

Customers have flocked to the Aldi site to leave their opinions, with one writing: "Smells divine, made my dry hair incredibly soft and so much easier to manage, less frizz, already planning to go back and grab some more before it all goes!"

Hair masks are great for restoring dry or damaged hair

Another gushed: "Honestly this has saved my hair in lockdown! I've only used it twice so far but it leaves my thick, frizzy hair feeling soft, smooth and shiny. I just hope I can get some more in-store!"

Aldi recommends using the mask two to three times a week for the best results, however most people seemed to notice a difference from just one use.

Not only is the product out of this world, but the pretty pink pot is bound to brighten up any bathroom. So go on, treat yourself...

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham's £5 secret to 'perfect' hair

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.