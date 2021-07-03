Victoria Beckham's £5 secret to 'perfect' hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has long inspired major hair envy and it's all thanks to her trusty stylist, Jason Collier. Revealing how he maintains VB's luscious locks, the celebrity hairdresser credited L'Oreal's Elnett Hairspray as his best-kept beauty secret – and it costs just £5! Yes, really.

Jason Collier has worked with Victoria Beckham for years

"While I never like to give away my secrets to any of my client's hair," Jason said, "the one guaranteed affordable product you will find in my kit bag is Elnett hairspray. It gives perfect hold while allowing the hair to change into multiple styles throughout the day."

L'Oreal Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine, £5/$10.31, Boots

Designed to give your hair natural movement and shine without stiffness, stickiness or visible residue, Elnett's spray lasts for up to 24 hours. Protecting your style all day long, if you're looking to shake things up it'll simply disappear at the stroke of a brush, leaving your hair clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.

The fashion designer often wows with her glossy brunette hair

Revered as one of London's most prestigious hairdressers, Jason's impressive clientele also includes Victoria's good friend Eva Longoria, as well as stars Laura Whitmore and Sienna Miller.

Sharing more tips and tricks for achieving salon-quality hair, Jason added:

"My number one product or trick is simple - the shampoo you choose should be selected with your hair needs in mind. If you don't target your shampoo to what your hair needs and get this wrong, it's all downhill, ending in a hair disaster."

Since hairdressers have reopened across the UK, Jason has picked up on the summer's hottest hair trends.

"Bold statement blondes are making a comeback and I think statement colour will be the biggest trend of 2021," he said.

"There's also been a massive trend of people recreating this at home. While I would always advise that hairdressers know best, if they are someone who is used to colouring their hair at home, I would recommend they use the Jplex Bond Builder as it is formulated to reinforce damaged bonds for maximum strength when mixed with Jerome Russell colour/bleach treatment."

