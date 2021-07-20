This £7.99 scalp stimulator is a “game changer” for thinning hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you struggle with thinning hair, you’re not alone – a recent survey revealed 1 in 3 women experience the issue*, with excess shedding and split ends among the most visible symptoms. But fret not as there are certain habits you can implement to ensure longer, stronger, and healthier looking hair – including using a game-changing scalp massager from the haircare brand Hairburst.

One of the brand’s most loved products is the Scalp Massager, a jade-coloured hand-held brush that acts like a deep cleansing device for your hair. It delivers a stress-busting head massage whilst you shower, boosting the circulation in the scalp and creating the optimum environment for your hair to grow. Sounds cool, we know.

Scalp Stimulating Massage Brush, £7.99, Hairburst

Used alongside your favourite shampoo, apply a light pressure and brush forwards and backwards on your scalp to give an invigorating scrub as the silicone bristles gently exfoliate – great for removing product build-up from styling creams or hairspray. Priced at just £7.99, it makes a great pampering treat and is easily stored in the shower.

A busy lifestyle with increased stress levels, exposure to pollution and poor nutrition can all contribute to thinning hair. Excess styling such as blasting hair with a dryer or repeated use of tongs or straighteners can also wreak havoc. These factors can all disrupt the hair’s natural cycle, causing it to become thin, lifeless, and more prone to damage. Ouch!

98% of customers polled say they’ve noticed faster hair growth after using Hairburst** with 100% of those asked saying they’d purchase the brand again. Plus with over 2500 reviews on Trustpilot, Hairburst has been dubbed by fans as a “game changer” for thinning hair in particular.

Elsewhere across the Hairburst range, you’ll find naturally-derived vitamins, shampoos and hair masks formulated by chemists to ensure your hair stays in optimum condition. The collection is SLS, GMO and paraben free. Don’t miss the summer sale where everything is buy one get one free, sitewide, from 26 July.

*2021 survey by Hairburst

**customer feedback conducted for the Hairburst website, 2021

