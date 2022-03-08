Kaley Cuoco wows as she shows off new hair - 'The perfect blonde' The actress looks gorgeous!

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying her time off after wrapping up filming for season 2 of her hit series, The Flight Attendant.

Whilst she is taking it easy after seven months of filming, during which she visited three countries and faced many Covid-related dramas, the actress has been sharing her daily adventures with her followers, and Monday was a jam-packed day for the 36-year-old.

Not only did she fit in an intensive gym workout with her friend and stunt double Monette Moio, and met up with her best friend, but she also transformed her hair – and the results are incredible!

Taking to her Stories, Kaley revealed that her cousin had been the one behind her new "perfect blonde" colour.

The actress posed with her cousin, who transformed her hair

"When your cousin comes over and colors your hair like a boss. Thank you @kristinannemills," she wrote alongside a picture of them together, which showed the actress' perfect blow-dried hair.

"@Kristinannemills does blonde like no one else," she added, before revealing a side view of her "perfect blonde" hair.

The actress told her followers it was "the perfect blonde"

Kaley has undergone many hair transformations through the years, from lob to pixie and back again, but one thing that has never changed is her color.

Back in 2014, when she rocked a pixie cut for the first time, she confessed to Ellen DeGeneres she had wanted to do it "for years" but couldn't because of her character in The Big Bang Theory.

Kaley showed off her hair from all sides

"I have wanted to do this for years," she said, before adding: "I knew I had to wait, I had to wait, obviously my character (Penny) is all about the long blonde hair, and it's very specific but when we wrapped this season, I literally went the next morning. I had told my producers that I was thinking of cutting my hair, I think they thought I was going to cut it to here [my shoulders], which I did, and then I kept going to here [my chin] and then it got shorter and shorter and eventually I said I wanted the Ellen cut, and I got it."