Kaley Cuoco left fans stunned on Wednesday, as The Big Bang Theory actress unveiled a drastic – and surprising – hair transformation.

The star looked so different as she rocked a beautiful fringe hairstyle, with most of her long flowing hair tied up behind her.

Kaley looked incredibly playful as she sat in her expansive living room, with one of her many dogs sat nearby, as she made an exciting announcement regarding series Harley Quinn, in which she plays the titular villainess.

Holding up a comic book, which featured an image of Harley kissing Poison Ivy on the cover, she revealed: "Harls/Ivy fans peeling out of S2 is the Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – the Eat, Bang! Kill Tour Comic."

She added: "It's got action, romance and everything in between!

"Pick issue #1 up at ur local comic shop or DCUI subscribers can read it digitally today!"

And eagle-eyed fans may have spotted that not only was Kaley holding one of the comic books, but a second issue was lying near her feet.

Kaley stunned with her hair transformation

Although Kaley's news was incredible, we still can't get over how different she looks with her stunning new transformation!

The 35-year-old was all wrapped in a gorgeous white shirtdress, that looked to have many paint splodges on it, but one of her recent fashions also grabbed attention.

Forgoing her stunning array of dresses, Kaley instead posed in a gorgeous set of pink pajamas. And ever the animal-lover, Kaley's impressive set was covered in dog faces, and for that added personal touch the dog face was of her pet pooch Norman.

"When missing home, wear your Norman PJs courtesy of @mrtankcook," she sweetly wrote, revealing her husband, Karl Cook, got her the set.

Kaley usually wears her hair much longer

Karl proposed to Kaley in December 2017 with a mesmerising teardrop engagement ring. The huge pear-shaped diamond is surrounded by dazzling pave diamonds, and the delicate band is also filled with bright gems.

The couple wed just six months later in a romantic outdoor ceremony that included a horseshoe floral installation. Their reception was just as lavish with monogrammed burger buns, a shoeshine station and a beauty room from Sephora for guests to refresh throughout the day.

Kaley is a huge fan of animals and is known to have 25 horses, a rabbit, a goat and several dogs, including new rescue dog, Larry, a nine-year-old mastiff.

