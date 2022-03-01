Kaley Cuoco shows off sensational glam in red dress for exciting new project The Flight Attendant star has something fun in the works!

Kaley Cuoco really knows how to pick some exciting projects, and she got fans in a tizzy once again as she took to Instagram to tease a new one.

With a few pictures in her Stories, the actress revealed she was back to working on something fun with Smirnoff, a brand she'd partnered with before.

She shared several snapshots from the hair and make-up room with a bottle of the product on her table to tease the project as well as her process of getting ready.

Kaley then shared pictures of her final look, donning a red summer dress with a floral pattern with puffed cap sleeves and a low-cut neckline that showed off her curves.

The dress allowed her to display her toned legs as well while she sported sleek blonde locks with sharp bangs that accentuated her facial structure.

With a few snapshots, she showed off more of her look, revealing how much she enjoyed her makeover, even giving fans a peek at the matching nails she had on.

Kaley showed off her sense of style in a red summer dress

The Emmy-nominated star of The Flight Attendant first revealed her partnership with Smirnoff when she released an ad she'd starred in as a new ambassador.

Kaley posted the clip on her social media back in August as she donned a sequined and sparkly red Philipp Plein dress with Christian Louboutin sneakers.

Her frock featured a plunging neckline, asymmetrical skirt with irregular pleats, puffed-sleeves, and a nipped-in waist that she accentuated further with a heart-shaped jewel buckle belt.

Captioning the clip, which saw her pouring herself a drink before heading to a party where the Smirnoff was in full flow, Kaley wrote: "So excited to finally share!

The actress is back to working with Smirnoff

"Cheers! @Smirnoff No. 21: Gotta give 'em what they want. How do I know? Because I'm a new ambassador – and we can't help it, we love the people! Also new @pitbull song so fantastic!"

