Kaley Cuoco looks like a blonde bombshell after gorgeous hair transformation The Flight Attendant star looked incredible

Kaley Cuoco looked like a total knockout after debuting her brand new hairstyle – and we're already totally obsessed!

The Flight Attendant star looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for a glowing selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Kaley typically wears her hair long and wavy with a centre-parting and shorter layers at the front, but now she's rocking full-on bangs!

The actress looked sensational as she smiled for the camera wearing a simple black T, with her choppy new 'do framing her face beautifully.

Kaley first revealed her updated hairstyle last week on the cover of Backstage magazine, looking super-glam in an all-black outfit, which included a high-waisted skirt with elaborate buttons and a gorgeous satin crop top.

The Big Bang Theory actress explained how honoured she felt to be on the cover of the magazine, telling fans: "As a child actor, I remember looking through @backstagecast in awe of the talent that filled the pages hoping one day I could count myself a fellow peer.

Kaley looks gorgeous with her new bangs

"This was an honor! Thank you @shayan.asgharnia for always letting me shine." Kaley then thanked the incredible makeup and hair team that worked on her for the shoot.

Fans were sent into overdrive over the sensational pictures, as one enthused: "Living for these!!!" A second added: "These are [flame emoji]. KC. Love the images!" A third posted: "These photos are just stunning kales. Loving the bangs."

Kaley unveiled her new 'do on the cover of Backstage

In the interview, Kaley explained that she found it amusing there was an air of "came out of nowhere" surrounding her following the runaway success of The Flight Attendant, especially since she's been working since she was five years old.

She explained: "There was never a moment where I got tossed to the wolves, where I was like, 'Oh, my God, I’m famous!' I've been on this slight uphill trajectory my whole career, just slowly working, working, working. I was always kind of here."

