Kaley Cuoco has fans saying the same thing as she hails 'inspirational' person The Flight Attendant star hailed her close friend

Kaley Cuoco has had fans saying the same thing after the star took to Instagram to praise her "inspirational" friend on his birthday.

She shared two photos of herself with Isaiah Zarate, a 24-year-old who suffers from the condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB). EB refers to a group of rare skin conditions that make it easier for the skin to blister. Although some cases are mild, others can range to fatal while others result in the need for affected areas to be amputated. There is currently no cure for it, with treatments focusing on healing wounds and pain control.

Kaley shared two photos of herself with Isaiah, with her embracing him in both of the photos. The snaps were taken in behind-the-scenes locations, and Kaley donned a velvet gown in one picture and held her pet bunny in a black-and-white snap.

She was full of praise for her friend in her caption, as she penned: "This is Isaiah, @redcrocs19. He is my friend. He has @ebmrf.

"Today is his birthday. He turns 24, surpassing all expectations. I adore this human and want nothing more than to continue being a voice, raising awareness for him and this disease."

She added: "Please check my bio for more info and happy birthday my sweet friend! You are truly an inspiration to all."

Kaley had moving words for her friend

Fans were all quick to head to the comments to wish the 24-year-old a "happy birthday" and many shared heart emojis as well.

Some others also praised Kaley for raising awareness for the condition, with one writing: "@kaleycuoco you are so sweet! Many blessings to the both of you!!"

The Flight Attendant star always has the nicest messages for her friends, and earlier this month she penned a special tribute to her co-star, Zosia Mamet.

The actress shared pictures of the two of them over their time together working on the show and beyond for her birthday.

The star always has gushing tributes for those close to her

Along with several sweet and quirky shots of the two of them posing for a variety of selfies, she shared an emotional message, even opening up about hard times she went through over the past year.

Kaley wrote: "Happy happy birthday to the princess unicorn fairy that is @zosiamamet!! I am so grateful you danced your way into my life and have never left.

"You deserve the entire world. The kind, hilarious, sweet, empathetic, adorable, genius way about you, truly touches everyone you meet.

"I'm not sure what my life would look like over the last few months, if you weren't around telling me to go to work, and that it's gonna be ok… I love you forever sister wife. There is no one like you my widdle smoosh!! You will always be the Annie to my Cassie! Boop!"

