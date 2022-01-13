Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged - and the singer chose a very unique ring Congrats to the happy couple!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! The pair took to social media on Wednesday to share the happy news with fans, with Megan revealing that the singer proposed to her under the same tree where 18 months prior they had asked for "magic".

MORE: Megan Fox's strict daily diet revealed – and it's not for the faint-hearted

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she captioned the post, which featured video footage of MGK - real name Colson Baker - dripping to one knee. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued, before conclusing with a joking comment about the public perception of their romance: "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22."

WATCH: MGK drops to one knee and propose to Megan Fox

Colson added his own post, revealing that he proposed with an emerald and diamond engagement ring.

"Yes, in this life and every life, beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," he wrote.

MORE: Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian nearly broke the internet with daring new lingerie photos

RELATED: Megan Fox sizzles in a heart-shaped bra that is giving us Lady Gaga vibes

"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022."

MGK later shared video of the ring

They met in 2020 filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass but didn't make their relationship official until 2021 when Megan appeared in his Bloody Valentine music video

Kim Kardashian and Kourtny Kardashian were among the first to comment, with Kim writing: "So happy for u guys!!!!" and Kourt leaving a string of heart emojis.

They met in 2020

Megan was married to Brian Austin Green for ten years before they split in May 2020 with Megan officially filing for divorce six months later.

In the court documents, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason they parted ways.

Back in 2015, she cited the same reason on divorce documents but when she got pregnant with their youngest son, Journey, they decided to give their relationship another go; they are also parents to Bodhi, seven, and Noah, eight.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.