Jennifer Ashton opens up about hair loss in brave new video The GMA star is incredibly strong

Jennifer Ashton has been sharing her hair loss journey with fans over the past few months, and uploaded a brave video on Instagram over the weekend.

In the footage, Jennifer was seen getting scalp injections to see if they could help with her current situation, which had been caused from Covid.

The video saw Jennifer bravely undertaking the painful procedure, which left many of her followers feeling emotional.

VIDEO: Jennifer Ashton opens up about her hair loss

"I was in tears watching this," one wrote, while another commented: "So sorry you're going through this." A third added: "My heart goes out to you," with a love heart emoji.

Alongside the video, Jennifer shared a lengthy message detailing the procedure. She wrote: "Hair chronicles PRP edition: I went to board-certified Dermatologist @drjrapaport in NJ to see if i was a candidate for PRP scalp injections for my hair situation.

Jennifer Ashton underwent a painful procedure following her hair loss

"Dr Rapaport evaluated my scalp and found FOUR causes for my current situation: low protein in my vegan diet (new: since i went vegan 14 months ago), daily styling damage for TV (heat, pulling, drying products, highlights, professional lights), Covid related hair loss and age.

"PRP is considered experimental for hair growth but there have been extensive studies published in peer-review Derm literature about its use. Dr Rapaport has led the US clinical trials in PRP use.

"NOTE: it is not covered by insurance and is expensive. But many have noted that the hair products, pieces, laser caps are also expensive. "I used pronox for analgesia, and i need to go back once a month for four months. #hairloss #prptreatment #covidhairloss."

Jennifer Ashton has been incredibly open about her hair loss

The mother-of-two has been incredibly open about her hair loss, which came about three months after she tested positive for Covid.

The star has been wearing hair pieces and wigs on the days she hosts GMA and has been praised for her honesty and for raising awareness of the issue.

