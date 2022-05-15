Why Eurovision fans can't stop talking about Meghan Markle's hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When we think of the Eurovision Song Contest, we don't immediately think of Meghan Markle, but Saturday's final saw Serbia's entry go viral on social media after singing about the "secret" behind the Duchess of Sussex's healthy hair.

Serbian singer Konstrakta performed a song called In Corpore Sano, written in a blend of Serbian and Latin. When translated, some of the peculiar lyrics draw attention to Meghan Markle’s locks. Or her deeply hydrated hair, to be precise.

WATCH: Serbia's Eurovision entry performs a song on Meghan Markle's hair

The translated lyrics read:

I wonder what’s the secret

Behind Meghan Markle’s healthy hair?

I wonder what’s the secret?

I wonder what’s the secret

Behind Meghan Markle’s healthy hair?

I wonder what’s the secret? (I wonder what’s the secret?)

I think that deep hydration is what it is.

Fans were quick to react on social media to Serbia's Eurovision entry, which quickly went viral on the likes of Twitter and TikTok.

The Duchess does have enviably healthy hair

"200 million people just watched a Serbian lady wash her hands and sing about Meghan Markle's hair. Only at #eurovision," read one tweet, as another fan penned: "I hope Meghan Markle is getting texts about her hair being on Eurovision and Prince Harry is trying to explain the concept of Eurovision to her."

Luckily, if you're wondering exactly how Prince Harry's wife achieves her flowing, glossy tresses, the former Suits actress previously revealed her holy grail hair product - Wella Professionals Luminous Smoothening Oil.

Speaking to Beauty Banter, Meghan raved about the shine-enhancing formula, explaining just how "obsessed" she is with it. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she said.

"I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

Meghan's former hairstylist Lydia Sellers has also spilt some secrets about hair care products that have helped keep the Duchess' hair camera-ready. The celebrity makeup artist and hairdresser has used Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray to prep Meghan’s hair, "to give it that boost" and Kevin Murphy Smooth Again frizz-reducing cream to make the royal's locks sleek and shiny while protecting them from heat.

Konstrakta told Eurovision that despite the royal connection with her lyrics, her song was in fact not about Meghan.

She said: "Meghan Markle isn’t that important here, but she’s representative of all those people in the media that we’re focused on. She hasn’t contacted me yet, but I’d like for her to hear it! This is a song about the atmosphere in which we're living, which has put health as the highest value."

Konstrakta's original song was performed in the Eurovision final

Fans of Eurovision Song Contest were delighted to see Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra crowned the winners, as the UK's Sam Ryder came second - the country's highest victory since 1998.

Sam's song Space Man topped the jury vote with 283 points, but was pipped to the post when public votes were added to the total. The UK came fifth with the public, with Ukraine receiving the most points.

