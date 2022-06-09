Best products for thinning hair: Hair growth shampoo, supplements & serums

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hair thinning is a common concern for men and women, of any age. There can be a variety of factors causing your hair to thin, from medical conditions such as alopecia, to lifestyle habits, which can inhibit your hair growth.

What causes hair loss?

Hair loss - or thinning - can be due to an unbalanced lifestyle, using thick and pore-clogging shampoo, conditioners and other styling products, which block the hair follicle and impact the hair’s growth.

But it can also be a result of harsh ingredients in certain products, overstyling and heated styling tools - to name a few.

Products to make hair grow faster and thicker - do they exist?

We have searched high and low to find the best haircare buys to help target the beauty concern, although it is important to remember each individual and their hair growth is different, and in some cases a visit to a medical expert, or trichologist, if the issue persists is advisable.

From Absolute Collagen’s selection of supplements and haircare products, to Grow Gorgeous, Philip Kingsley, and many more, we share some of our favourite hair must-haves to encourage hair growth, and thicker, voluminous locks.

Hair growth Shampoo

Kérastase Genesis

The Kérastase Genesis range is lauded for stopping hair fall due to breakage, and the formula has been created to nourish and strengthen the hair, helping to stay stronger.

Enriched with Edelweiss Native Cells, Ginger Root and Aquaxyl, this shampoo gently clarifies and helps reinforce fibres while providing a high dose of moisture for supple and intensely nourished hair. The Genesis range also includes a mask, blow-dry cream and targeted hair serum.

Kérastase Genesis Bain Nutri-Fortifiant Shampoo, £22.40, Kérastase

Absolute Collagen

Absolute Collagen recently launched a shampoo and conditioner duo, and it is not to be missed, if you are looking for nourishing and strengthening haircare products.

Absolute Collagen pride itself on top quality ingredients, including soluble collagen, which promotes healthy hair growth, and when used in conjunction with the brand’s signature collagen supplements you will notice a difference.

Thickening Collagen Complex Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, £28 (Was £34), Absolute Collagen

Grow Gorgeous

Grow Gorgeous has been a hugely popular on social media, and it is no surprise as it delivers on growing thicker and healthier locks.

This formula is cruelty-free and vegan, and features keratin, as well as amino acids, which encourages a healthy scalp and hair shaft.

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo, £16, Cult Beauty

Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess is another firm favourite haircare product, as it leaves your hair feeling clean from root to tip, as well as healthy and voluminous.

The range ensures there is something for every hair type, but The One Signature Shampoo is the ideal choice for those looking for a lightweight, hair thickening shampoo.

Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo, £8, Boots

Bondi Boost

Bondi Boost’s Hair Growth Shampoo does what it says on the tin.

This creation is cruelty free and vegan, and includes redensyl, as well as procapil, which work to prevent the hair follicles from aging, and thinning, while also supporting healthy hair growth.

Bondi Boost Hair Growth Shampoo, £16.88 (Was £22.50), Boots

Klorane

Klorane is a gentle hair product, ideal for those looking for a product to combat hair thinning, or hair loss.

This creation aims to cleanse the hair and scalp of any impurities, which can clog pores and prevent hair growth, as well as dirt on your hair.

KLORANE Strengthening Shampoo, £10.50 (Was £14), LOOKFANTASTIC

Champo

Champo caters to all hair types and needs, as there is a shampoo and conditioning range for each hair type; from straight, and wavy, to coarse and curly tresses.

The Pitta range is for those with thin and lifeless hair, which yearns for moisture, volume and shine. Plus, one is sold every minute, according to the website.

Champo Pitta Volumising Shampoo, £18, Harrods

Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley is one of the leading haircare brands on the market, and has been for many years.

With various ranges available to shop, the Body Building line is the one for those with thinning hair, or tresses susceptible to breaking.

Body Building Weightless Shampoo, £18.45, FeelUnique

Hair Growth Supplements

Absolute Collagen

Absolute Collagen is, of course, first on the radar when we think of hair growth supplements.

Each sachet contains hydrolysed Type 1 marine collagen, which is a key ingredient to promote hair and nail growth, as well as target any signs of anti-ageing.

Marine Liquid Collagen Drink, £26.99 (Was £33.99), Absolute Collagen

Starpowa

Starpowa has garnered over one thousand glowing reviews on Holland & Barrett, with shoppers hailing it “amazing for hair growth, with a noticeable difference in 8 weeks.

The chewable gummies are created from biotin, zinc and vitamin C, as well as aloe vera extract, which work to promote healthy hair growth, while also supporting your nail and skin too.

Starpowa Hair, Skin and Nail 60 Gummies, £39.99, Holland & Barrett

Hair Gain

Hair Gain capsules work in a similar way to Starpowa, as they also work to support healthy hair growth.

This creation contains clinically-tested AnaGain Pea Shoots, as well as vitamins and minerals, biotin, selenium and zinc, to support collagen production.

HAIR GAIN, £29.59, Beyond Beautiful

JS Health

JS Health is a popular brand among famous faces, including Rochelle Humes.

The label offers a wide selection of supplements to help with various health concerns, from hair health to diet and digestion, all of which are super affordable.

HAIR + ENERGY FORMULA, £19.99, JS Health

Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley is known for its top-rated haircare products, and as well as the serums, the label has released hair growth supplements too.

The formula is enriched with nourishing vitamins, including iron, biotin, methionine and L-lysine, which combine to promote hair growth.

Tricho Complex, £36.80, Philip Kingsley

Ouai

Ouai is another celebrity-loved haircare brand popular with the likes of the Kardashians/Jenners, so it is no surprise it is on our radar.

As well as a variety of lotions and potions, Ouai has created supplements, which targets the scalp as well as the hair strands to make them stronger and thicker.

OUAI Thick and Full Supplements, £36, LOOKFANTASTIC

VidaGlow

Vidaglow has a whole range of supplements to suit every shoppers needs and budgets, and now it has a new range especially for hair thinning, which is not to be missed.

The Hairology supplements aim to lengthen, strengthen and repair damaged tresses thanks to its Anagain enriched formula.

Vidaglow Hairology, £45, Escentual

Perfectil

Vitabiotics is a longstanding healthcare name, and one which has stood the test of time.

Vitabiotic has created Perfectil, which has a selection of ranges, including one specifically targeted for hair, skin and nails.

Perfectil Hair, £17.95, Vitabiotics

Hair Growth Serums

Grow Gorgeous

Grow Gorgeous is a leading haircare brand, and while some may be shopping the shampoos for thicker hair, others may prefer to extend their haircare routine with a nourishing serum.

This creation contains potent caffeine to stimulate hair growth, while the inclusion of Chinese scullcap, organic pea sprout, red clover, and biomimetic peptide, makes this serum a more intense treatment.

Grow Gorgeous Growth Serum Intense, £45, Cult Beauty

The Ordinary

The Ordinary is an affordable beauty label, and while some turn to the label for hydrating face creams, and moisturisers, others may find their ears prick up at the brand’s haircare products.

This peptide-infused hair serum aims to encourage fuller and thicker locks, without harming the hair.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum, £15.80, LOOKFANTASTIC

Champo

For those looking for an extension to their wash and condition regime, Champo’s Pitta growth serum is precisely that.

The Pitta shampoo may sell one every minute, so does the growth serum, which aims to show improvements within 12 weeks.

Pitta Growth Serum, £34, Champo

Gallinee

Gallinee is a longstanding french beauty brand, which has delivered trusted skincare and haircare products that target all skin concerns for many years.

While some may be using hair serums to nourish their tresses, taking care of the scalp is equally as important, as it is where the hair grows from, which is why this Scalp and Hair Serum is a must to break down any sebum damaging the hair.

Gallinée Prebiotic Scalp and Hair Serum, £20.80 (Was £26), LOOKFANATSTIC

Curlsmith

Not only does Curlsmith have a sale on, but the Scalp Stimulating Booster says everything we want from a hair product for those battling with thinning hair.

This creation is free from any nasties, but also contains “two clinically-proven hair stimulating actives” in the form of Baicapil and Anagain to promote healthy hair growth.

Curlsmith Scalp Stimulating Booster, £17.25 (Was £23), Lookfantastic

Azally

Azally has garnered rave reviews from shoppers for its Hair Growth Serum, which is why it is one to snap up.

Not only is this super affordable, retailing for under £15, but it also aims to prevent hair loss and thinning and promote thicker, fuller and voluminous locks.

Hair Growth Serum by AZALLY, £13.99, Amazon

Vichy

Vichy is, arguably, best known for the hydrating moisturisers, but it also has heard our cries for high quality haircare treatments too.

This innovative release has been described on the product bottle as “hair mass recreating concentrate”, which gets our seal of approval.

Dercos Densi-Solutions Hair Mass Creator Treatment, £25, LOOKFANTASTIC

Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley has delivered a product across the board; from shampoo and conditioners, to supplements and serums.

The Bond Builder is arguably the most sought after haircare product, as it works to maintain healthy hair, prevent your locks from damage, which can be the cause for thin tresses.

Philip Kingsley Bond Builder, £20.80 (Was £26), Boots

