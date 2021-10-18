Suffering from postpartum hair loss? Why this new scalp serum should be top of your shopping list

Postpartum hair loss is yet another thing us new mums have to contend with. After months of thick, fuller hair, it’s reported that up to 90% of new mums experience some sort of hair loss after giving birth. Thankfully, there’s a slew of haircare products to improve your hair and reduce hair loss – the latest one being Hairburst’s new Scalp Serum. And it sounds like a gamechanger.

With nearly three years in the making, the Hairburst Hair and Scalp Serum is the brand’s most scientifically backed product. Using only new and powerful ingredients, it combines three clinically proven active ingredients that have been shown to protect and repair the hair follicle, improve hair density, prevent and reduce hair loss and help get your hair back to its healthiest, strongest, thickest self.

Along with scalp moistursing Allantoin, and exfoliating Salicylic Acid, the serum helps to care for the scalp and create a healthy, hair happy environment. There’s been a recent shift in haircare products caring for the scalp, as much as the hair follicle, and this serum looks set to be a vital step to seriously good scalp care.

As well as helping with post-partum hair loss, the serum is a brilliant bathroom cabinet staple for those who have noticed hair thinning due to stress or the beginnings of male pattern baldness.

So how do you use the Hairburst Hair & Scalp Serum? For best results, apply 20 drops every day to your scalp before bed. To help the product work even harder, massage the serum in with a scalp stimulating brush, or follow up with a derma scalp roller; and supplement with hair growth vitamins, like Hairburst’s gummies. Do this daily and you should see results in as little as 2-3 months. Sign us up!

