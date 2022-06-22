Dawn French debuts striking silver hairdo as she teases exciting news

Dawn French rocked a fabulous new hairdo as she stepped out to enjoy an exciting glitzy evening.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 64-year-old comedian proudly showed off her silvery grey locks in a beaming selfie. Opting for a half-up, half-down look, Dawn looked effortlessly stylish and bang-on-trend. She sported one small French plait on the side of her head and wore the top half in a chic bouffant quiff.

WATCH: Dawn French speaks for International Day of zero tolerance for female genital mutilation

The author finished off her glamorous look with an elegant, black organza top and a pair of hammered silver flower earrings.

Taking inspiration from her outfit, she went for a smokey black eye with lashings of mascara. Dawn completed her makeup with a dewy nude lip and a flash of warm bronzer.

Dawn showed off her stunning new look

She captioned the post: “I done a sekrit fing last night… shhhh! Face @cherylphelpsgardiner Hair @mdlondon Look @rachelfanconi Earbling @robinsonpelham”.

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: “Ohh I can’t wait to find out what it is!!! All I know is you look absolutely stunning on it!! Your hair just gets cooler and cooler as it grows!!!”

Another penned: “How absolutely STUNNING you are.”

A third remarked: “Love love LOVE this look, the hair is perfection”, while a fourth added: “So elegant! Welcome to the 'Silver Surfers' club.”

Her upbeat post comes after the hilarious comedian opened up about one of her latest health gripes. Alongside a photo of her feet, Dawn wrote: "Warning. Something weird happens in your 60s. You wake up one day… and you no longer have ankles. Who nicks them?"

The comedian spoke candidly about her feet

Dawn's followers were quick to reassure her it was normal. One wrote: "Yes it's infuriating," while another said: "I can't wear nice sandals with straps around, very frustrating."

Another fan offered Dawn advice, commenting: "I've bought an ankle chain to define and remind me where they were."

