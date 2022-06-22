Halle Berry's hairstyle has fans wondering if she's returning to iconic role The X-Men star wowed her fans

Halle Berry has had a long and eclectic acting career with plenty of iconic roles under her belt, and her latest hairstyle had fans wondering the same thing.

The Die Another Day star recently stunned her fans as she debuted a stunning shorter hairstyle with platinum blonde highlights running over the top, similar to how her character of Storm in the X-Men franchise looked, and many of her followers started pondering if the star might be returning to the role, especially with Marvel having acquired the rights and confirming plans to develop films.

One questioned: "You still rocking that hair? Are we sure this isn’t for some sort of movie, with Storm in it?"

And a second asked: "Super yes is this for a Marvel comic movie again?"

The post in question saw Halle relaxing in a show-stealing outfit that consisted of an oversized khaki coat and a pair of cargo pants. She relaxed on a plastic chair in an outdoor setting with plenty of tables and chairs.

Fans wondered if her new style was a hint towards something

Although some focused the potential of her next role, others were just happy to compliment the star on her timeless beauty.

One wrote: "Hun you know this is totally unfair. Just goes to show not all of your qualities are angelic," and another shared: "Excuse me, too beautiful [you] look so sexy, can I take a sitting next to you beautiful princess?"

And a third commented: "Let me adjust my crown and get my day started."

Earlier this month, the star highlighted her toned legs in a tiny black two-piece as she frolicked on the beach near her Malibu home. Halle added a black sheer robe that showed off a hint of her derriere, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

The actress didn't appear to have a care in the world as she ran her fingers through her hair and soaked up the breathtaking views surrounding her.

Halle debuted the look earlier in the week

Fans were quick to comment on her beachside appearance, with one responding to the photo: "A selfie we all needed," followed by a flame emoji. A second said: "LOVE the outfit [heart-eyes emoji]."

A third added: "You are absolutely the most beautiful woman in the world. Your goodness shines bright inside and out."

