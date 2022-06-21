We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There is no doubt about it, the royal family have incredible hair. From the Duchess of Cambridge's magnificent blowdry to Princess Beatrice's lush red locks, our favourite family sure know how to look after their mane.

READ: Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

You may have noticed that Zara Tindall looked dazzling at the latest, big royal event,Ascot, and her makeup and hair were just as polished and well-put together as her outfits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 100 Years Of Royal Beauty

For big events, Zara uses professional makeup artist Alisia Ristevski to get her glam, and last week, the blonde beauty's hair looked as lush as ever, with a fabulous flick which stayed perfectly in place all day, despite the heat.

Alisia took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her client, and in the caption, she name checked a variety of brands she used, and one of them was Oribe.

MORE: Princess Diana's favourite perfume is the perfect floral scent - and you can still buy it today

The luxury hair brand is known for its incredible volume sprays, so it comes as no surprise that Zara's hair lasted all day using these products.

Meghan Markle also loves Oribe hair products

And it's not just Zara; her cousin Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, has long been a fan of Oribe and even credited the brand for giving her hair a special 'flip!'

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, £45.00, Selfridges

Speaking to Birchbox, the former Suits actress previously gave her on-set beauty secrets and exclaimed: "There is nothing like a hair flip!"

Meghan mentioned that she has used their texturizing spray. She said: "When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suzanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward, and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, or nothing at all, and has me flip back hard to give my hair a little extra bounce".

READ: This royally-approved Jo Malone candle is going to be a big hit with the Queen

The spray is a luxurious treat, and it retails at £45. Although especially great for creating volume, it is actually seen primarily as a dry shampoo, which absorbs oil, and leaves you with salon-fresh hair for days after. Now we know the royal family uses this top notch brand, it gives us even more excuse to give it a go…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.