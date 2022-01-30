Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson pays heartfelt tribute to famous mom The First Wives Club actress is doing some incredibly important work with MindUP

Goldie Hawn has an incredibly close knit family who support each other both professionally and personally.

And over the weekend, the Hollywood star's son Oliver Hudson publically paid tribute to his famous mom following her latest work.

Goldie had written a powerful opinion piece in USA Today where she discussed mental health in children – a subject close to her heart.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn and son Wyatt Russell dance on the street

The title of the piece was "Goldie Hawn: Covid trauma is hurting a generation of kids. We've failed them as a nation," and Oliver shared a screengrab of it on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "Mama wrote a very important Op Ed in USA TODAY. If you have kids, and even if you don’t, it’s a must read.

"She’s been doing this work for 20 years now and has become somewhat of an expert! When I grow up I want to be just like @goldiehawn. @mindup I put the link in my stories!!"

Oliver Hudson showed his support for Goldie Hawn's powerful article

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many sending love heart emojis to show their support. Others left messages, with one writing: "She's a legend," while another wrote: "This is really on point." A third added: "So thankful for her standing up for kids when so many have been too scared to say anything."

Goldie founded the MindUP charity in 2003, the signature program of The @GoldieHawn Foundation, with the aim to help children develop the mental fitness needed to thrive.

Goldie Hawn is incredibly close to son Oliver Hudson

In the opinion editorial, she wrote: "We are in the midst of a national trauma that could very well surpass 9/11 and approach the heightened terror of the Cold War years," with the pandemic leaving kids "afraid of people, spaces, even the air around them – a level of constant fear not seen in decades."

Just recently Goldie was on Today talking about the importance of mental health in children, and the actress is always doing good work with her charity to help others.

