Princess Beatrice has a beautiful mane of hair! Since the sister of Princess Eugenie gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, her luscious locks have never looked more shiny and full.

MORE: Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her bouncy blow dried hair, and now the daughter of Prince Andrew has followed suit.

WATCH: I tried a royal blow-dry and this is what happened

It often looks like the royal changes her hair up with extensions, although this is entirely speculative. Most memorably, the auburn-haired beauty was the epitome of elegance to attend her grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral in April 2021 - turning heads with her enviably long Ariana Grande-esque ponytail.

READ: Princess Diana's favourite perfume is the perfect floral scent - and you can still buy it today

We show you how to create a royal blowdry - watch our tutorial below on how it's done!

Princess Beatrice's hair always looked incredible

First things first, it's all about the preparation.

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo, £27.50, Look Fantastic

Use a nourishing shampoo and conditioner to help seal split ends and help restore shine. We love the Aveda Botanical Repair range as it's full of natural ingredients.

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Conditioner, £31.50, Cult Beauty

Next you have to protect your hair from heat. We use the Aveda Thickening Hair Tonic and the Invati Advanced Thickening Foam. This duo will not only help promote healthy strands but will also help your curls stay intact.

Dyson Airwrap™ Complete Long Multi Hair Styler, Copper, £479.99, John Lewis

Using a great hair tool is essential to create the bold, princess-esque tumbling curls and the new Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is the piece of equipment that everyone is talking about right now.

Princess Beatrice's red hair is show-stopping

This new updated version of the 2018 masterpiece has revamped curler attachments that can turn clockwise and counterclockwise with the same attachment - no need to change like before! Using these and the round brushes that also come in the box of dreams will give your mane some serious bounce.

And lastly, adding extra thickness is a great way to give your 'do some oomph, so why not try some clip in hair extensions?

MORE: 6 celebrities you never knew wore hair extensions - and some of them are royal!

They are so easy to use; simply section the hair off and gently attach the wefts (that have clips embedded) to your scalp. Lullabellz is a great brand for artificial hair that's already curled and looks majorly realistic, and Clip-Hair have a wonderful selection of real hair that's super soft and gives excellent shine.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.