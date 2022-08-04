Kate Middleton's £11 detangling hair brush revealed – and Princess Charlotte will love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who wouldn't want the inside scoop on how to achieve the Duchess of Cambridge's perfect blowdry?

Kate's hairstylist Richard Ward revealed the secrets to the royal's frizz-free, bouncy curls back in 2016, but there's one part of his tutorial we bet is popular in the Cambridge household today – the heavenly-looking Tangle Angel detangling brush.

And you can get one for yourself for just £10.37 ($19.99) on Amazon!

Tangle Angel hairbrush, from £10.37 / $14.99, Amazon

The Tangle Angel brush is likely used by Kate at home in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, so we think daughter Princess Charlotte - who seems to love whimsical accessories, is probably a big fan, too.

Although the detangling brush is certainly fabulous looking, even more importantly it is a multi-tasking wonder!

The bristles are not only antibacterial and anti-static but also heat and water-resistant, meaning the brush can easily be used for blow-drying or for trips to the beach or pool – and unlike many clever hair products, it won't set you back much.

Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte has the same long dark hair as her mum, so we imagine she's picked up some of the Duchess' hair tricks. After all, we've all experienced painful knots annoying frizzy ends, and that's not taking into account Charlotte's outdoor playtime or sporting activities!

Princess Charlotte likely uses the same hair tricks as her mum

Secrets to Duchess Kate's 'Chelsea Blow Dry'

Walking fans through what is arguably Kate's signature look, the 'Chelsea Blow Dry', Kate's hairstylist Richard Ward told People magazine: "The hair has to be in the best condition possible. I always brush the hair through with my anti-tangle and anti-static Tangle Angel."

"It's not just about Kate's hair – it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair," explained Richard, who was responsible for helping create Kate’s chic hairstyle for her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. Even if struggle to achieve her bouncy blowdry, we can at least be one step closer to having royal hair with the hairbrush.

Other products known to be in Kate's beauty bag are three different sets of hair curlers, eight round blow dry hairbrushes and five paddle brushes, including the Mason Pearson Handy Bristle & Nylon hairbrush, as well as a whopping seven combs!

All of these were revealed by Amanda Cook Tucker during Kate's royal tour of Sweden and Norway back in 2018.

