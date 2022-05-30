Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton Princess Eugenie's sister has an incredible mane of hair…

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks.

The Duchess of Cambridge may be known for making the bouncy blow dry cool again, but Princess Eugenie's big sister is giving her a run for her money lately!

In celebration of Beatrice's enviable red mane, we've rounded up her best hair moments over the past year. Keep scrolling!

At the Alice + Olivia store opening in London last week, Beatrice rocked an all-white ensemble to the event and we are just loving how majorly shiny her hair looks! So healthy.

Princess Beatrice hair looked super shiny at the Alice + Olivia event last week

Earlier this month, Beatrice was dressed to the nines in a Vampire's Wife frock when she went to the charity preview night of A Gallop Through History with her husband, Edoardo. The royal's hair was teased into an impossibly sleek and straight look.

Beatrice's hair looked sleek and straight at a recent charity preview night

In April, Beatrice delighted royal fans by wearing a dreamy floral dress as she stepped out to attend the World Dyslexia Assembly in Sweden. We adore the level of volume the royal sported - check out the impressive height her crowning glory has!

Beatrice sported a very voluminous 'do in Sweeden

In March, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson looked regal at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving, rocking a head of cascading curls, and she finished with the perfect accessory; an oversized burgundy headband, layered with maroon flowers and an elegant facial veil.

Beatrice rocked full curls with a headband at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving

The Queen's granddaughter went to her grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April 2021 and royal fans quickly noticed her long hair.

Beatrice and her long ponytail at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

While she often wears her hair down, the 33-year-old styled her hair in loose curls and pulled it into a ponytail, accessorising with a simple black hat featuring a bow. Many remarked it looked like extensions in some of the photographs.

