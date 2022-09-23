12 best hair dryers for a salon-worthy blow dry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No matter your hair colour, texture or style, a hair dryer is the one tool we all need in our repertoire. As well as drying hair and eliminating frizz, they can also be used to add volume and bounce - Princess Kate style.

We know air drying is the healthiest choice for our hair, but it's not always a timely option. Plus, these days many hair dryers come with heat regulating technology and are far more gentle without compromising on results. After all, a great blow dry can transform your entire look.

There are now so many hair dryers on the market that choosing one has become a bit of a minefield. So from salon professional favourites to affordable options, we've found the best hair dryers available for your healthiest, quickest and bounciest blow-dry yet.

From the Dyson Supersonic™ to the ghd Air and the Babyliss Salon Pro, here are 12 of the most highly recommended, with one to suit every budget...

Which hair dryers do professionals use?

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, £329.99, Boots

Pricey but powerful, the Dyson Supersonic is loved by professional stylists. It works six times faster than other hair dryers and has a built-in thermometer which records the temperature 40 times per second, regulating the heat and preventing any damage to your hair. It has multiple attachments and works well on every hair type.

ghd Air Hair Dryer, £119, Cult Beauty

When you think of hair tools used by salon professionals, ghd is likely the first brand that comes to mind. They also kit out pretty much every fancy gym in London - for good reason. The salon-quality dryer is super fast working and leaves your hair looking smooth and shiny.

Cloud 9 The Air Shot Hair Dryer, £119, Selfridges

Created by the founder of ghd, Cloud 9 hair tools also offer a salon-worthy finish. Concerned about damaging your hair through heat styling? The Air Shot hair dryer features tourmaline and vitamin-infused ceramic heating elements that nourish and protect whilst drying.

Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer, £359, Selfridges

Described as the 'Tesla of hair dryers', the Zuvi Halo uses patented LightCare™ technology which mimics the sun’s natural rays for your healthiest blow dry ever. It uses up to 60% less energy than a standard dryer, and further benefits include retained moisture, a reduction in frizz and an improvement in hair strength.

Best travel hair dryers

T3 Fit compact hair dryer, £130, Selfridges

The travel-sized version of the best-selling T3 Cura hair dryer is ideal for taking away with you. It uses the same digital 'IonAir' technology to leave your hair soft and frizz-free. Plus, it still has three different heat settings and two speeds.

Bio:Ionic Volcanic MX Speed Dryer, £139, Lookfantastic

If lightweight is what you're looking for in a hair dryer, Bio:Ionic has answered your prayers with the Volcanic MX Speed Dryer as it weighs less than one pound! With its quick and powerful 1800W motor, it doesn't compromise on speed either.

Mighty Mini Dryer, £45, Amika

Amika's tiny travel hair dryer is not only lightweight, it also packs a true dual voltage so it'll work in any country. It heats hair from the inside out to avoid any damage and is said to be a favourite of hairstylists backstage at fashion shows.

Best hair dryers for curly hair

Panasonic EH-NA98, £89.99, Boots

Made with curly and afro hair in mind, the Nanoe system in this Panasonic hair dryer infuses your hair and scalp with moisture to leave it shiny and smooth. As well as automatic temperature control, it jets nano-sized water particles directly into your hair as you dry, reducing static, frizz and split ends.

Glamoriser Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer, £36, FeelUnique

The large professional standard diffuser on this hair dryer is a dream for curly hair as it works to enhance and define your natural pattern while smoothing out any frizz. It comes with an impressive eight heat and six speed settings.

Best affordable hair dryers

BaByliss Salon Pro 2200 Hair Dryer, £28, Lookfantastic

For a budget-friendly option, look no further than the Salon Pro 2200 hair dryer. It has a powerful motor for its price as well as three heat settings, two speed settings and a cool shot.

TRESemme 2000 W Fast Hair Dryer, £14, Amazon

This Tresemme hair dryer has an efficient motor, good cable length, great nozzle - and it's just £14. With thousands of five-star reviews, it's a tried and tested budget buy.

Remington Coconut Smooth Hair Dryer, £32, Argos

This clever Remmington hair dryer has a unique conditioning ring which is infused with coconut micro-conditioners for long-lasting soft and shiny hair. At £32 it's more affordable than most, plus it comes in pink.

