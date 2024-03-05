Fans love Amazon’s affordable alternative to the Dyson supersonic hairdryer - and it’s in the sale

If you’re in the market for a new hairdryer, please consider this a PSA. Currently trending on Amazon, with over 700 bought in the UK in the past month is the Jooayou Profesional Hair Dryer - and it’s currently on sale.

You can currently get this lightweight Ionic hairdryer for £32.90 (saving 18%) or for $31.99 (36% less than the usual price) if you’re in the US. It has just short of 3,900 positive reviews from verified shoppers, and - this was the big USP - there are countless comments comparing it to the £329.99 Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer - with several shoppers saying it’s just as good, if not better.

But does it live up to the hype? I took a deep dive into the reviews and investigated further to see if it’s worth buying if you don’t want to shell out for the more expensive Dyson model.

I am personally invested in this dilemma. True story - I’ve just returned from a week in New York, staying in the Thompson Central Park Hotel - where the bathrooms are furnished with the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer. “Wow, we should get one of these,” my other half told me after using it for the first time… and not to be sexist but when a man gets excited about a hairdryer, you know it’s got to be good!

The Dyson truly is amazing. It dried my hair in record time and left it feeling softer than usual and looking shiny. Says my other half: “The air it blows, I can’t explain, but it feels better, somehow?” That will be the Ion technology - the science bit is that they emit negative ions which neutralise positive ions present in wet hair resulting in quicker drying, less frizz and smoother shinier hair.

But the price… £329.99 is a lot - especially when you’re broke after a week in New York. Can the Jooayou dryer really do the same but for basically a tenth of the price?

What’s so good about the Jooayou Profesional Hair Dryer?

Lightweight and easy to use (one shopper says her seven-year-old can use it by herself), the Jooayou Professional Hair Dryer has a speed control knob and three heat settings for complete drying and styling flexibility.

You don’t need to worry about heat damage - it automatically shuts off when the temperature rises too high.

It also comes with three replacement nozzles, meaning you'll be able to choose between the smooth nozzles, brush nozzles and diffuser nozzles, depending on which kind of style you're wanting to create. The first two are ideal for precision styling on straight hair, while the diffuser uses concentrated airflow to help define natural curls and waves.

And thanks to the Ion technology you can expect to dry your hair in a matter of minutes, with long-term use promoting softer, shinier hair.

The hair dryer has three speed settings and a cool button, which sets your style for the day

What are Amazon shoppers saying about it?

There are several reviews saying that this is the “best hairdryer I have ever used,” which is high praise indeed. Says one shopper: "I cannot say enough how much I love this hairdryer! I have always wanted the Dyson hairdryer but as a stay-at-home mum of three it's just not in the budget to spend hundreds on a hair dryer. I came across this dryer late one night while Amazon shopping and I'm so glad I did.

“My hair is so shiny and soft, it's also helped with my fly-away hairs. It has a long power cord and the back pops right off for cleaning. I definitely recommend this hairdryer to everyone!"

Meanwhile, another penned: "My new favourite hairdryer. Super lightweight and easy to use. It's also a smaller design so it's super easy to pack for an airplane - doesn't take up much space."

There were a limited number of reviews saying the dryer had broken after six months, though it was replaced with no problem by the manufacturer. On the other hand, this review said: “After more than a year of regular use, it still functions as if it were brand new, with no signs of wear or decreased performance.”

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Price: The Jooayou is literally a tenth of the price of the Dyson, which is a big difference, however you look at it.

The Jooayou is literally a tenth of the price of the Dyson, which is a big difference, however you look at it. Power: Shoppers say it has a high potency and can dry hair in minutes

Shoppers say it has a high potency and can dry hair in minutes Attachments: Shoppers say the three attachments more than met their styling needs

Shoppers say the three attachments more than met their styling needs Design: The hairdryer has the same sleek design as the Dyson, with several shoppers saying they couldn’t tell it apart.

The hairdryer has the same sleek design as the Dyson, with several shoppers saying they couldn’t tell it apart. Noise: Overall the dryer wins praise for being relatively quiet.

Overall the dryer wins praise for being relatively quiet. Cool shot feature: Sets your style for the day

Cons