Nicola Peltz Beckham debuts new princess hairstyle - fans react

Nicola Peltz Beckham is making the most of her dark hair. The actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham has been experimenting with her go-to styles – recently deciding upon a feminine princess 'do as her new favourite.

Nicola, 27, took to social media to show off her new number one hairstyle with fans online. The star has grown out her smooth tresses, tying them back in half up half down design for the snap. Smiling for the camera with friends, Nicola revealed a glimpse of her stunning Schiaparelli earrings featuring gold plating and gemstone detailing.

The star opted for a fresh makeup look boasting a flawless, porcelain complexion, a sultry cat-eyeliner flick, a dusting of eyeshadow and a matte peach lip.

For the occasion, she slipped into a strapless black dress featuring a figure-sculpting silhouette, a rich ebony hue and a streamlined fit.

Nicola Peltz Beckham showed off her fairytale hair transformation online

Nicola embraced a close friend for the photo which she then shared online, flashing a glimpse of a fresh nude manicure. The star posted the picture for her fans to gush over, alongside the caption: "I love you so much," with a heart emoji.

The star loves to toy with her brunette hair

Her followers leapt at the chance to share their adoration for the actress and her hair evolution. "Goddess," one follower wrote, while another said: "So beautiful." A third added: "Fabulous," and a fourth noted: "So elegant."

Nicola recently stepped out at Los Angeles' Pacific Design Centre on Tuesday night alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham as the pair attended the premiere of Nicola's new show. The actress, who plays a 1970s Playmate in Hulu's miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, looked positively celestial on the red carpet as she marked the release of her latest project.

The actress exuded old Hollywood glamour in a white sleeveless midi dress by Miu Miu – and we were totally in awe. Her form-fitting gown featured a scoop neckline and a playful feather trim, along with cross-over spaghetti straps and a central back slit.

