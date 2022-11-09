Nicola Peltz Beckham stuns fans as she goes back to blonde Brooklyn Beckham's wife is the epitome of a blonde bombshell

Nicola Peltz Beckham is always partial to a striking hair transformation. The actress recently reverted to blonde while filming her new series Welcome to Chippendales – parting with her naturally dark tresses temporarily.

Nicola donned a golden blonde wig to conceal her brunette locks during filming, leaving fans in awe of her ability to rock both hair tones. The star, who plays Dorothy in the series, took a trip down memory lane in the sand-coloured hair piece – which resembled her blonde mane that she showed off during her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April.

The heiress debuted her makeshift hair transformation as she shared new promo images of the series with her fans via social media. She captioned the post: "I am honoured to have worked with this incredible team that turned me into Dorothy @davidwilliamsmakeup @barryleemoe @anitaoctober I love you all November 22 on @hulu."

In the image, Nicola was pictured looking ethereal in white – sporting an ivory dress with ruffle detailing and a cream felt hat.

The star's fans adored her new look and flocked to her comments to share their thoughts. "Yassss! Beauty," one user wrote, while another said: "At last back to blonde!" A third added: "Blonde suits you," and a fourth noted: "Wow this blonde."

It's a well-known fact that Nicola is the ultimate It-girl when it comes to Y2K style. Brooklyn's wife recently served up some divine cottagecore romance during a serene getaway with her spouse in Napa County – and fans are obsessing over her must-see dress.

Nicola Peltz Beckham recently reverted back to brunette

During the trip to Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, Nicola sported an ivory frock featuring a contrasting black lace trim, an asymmetrically cut skirt, feminine puff sleeves, a sweetheart-shaped bodice and additional diagonally placed gothic lace detailing.

The star completed her sorceress-meets-milkmaid aesthetic by slipping on some black knee-high leather boots boasting her favourite chunky platform design. A pair of blacked-out sunglasses shielded her porcelain complexion from the Californian sun rays.

