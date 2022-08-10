Blonde vs Brunette! 11 celebrities who've experimented with their hair colour Would you try both?

When you're a big Hollywood star, changing up your hair colour is really no biggie. Having a hairstylist on the payroll means the big stars are used to trying out every trend going; from neon hair to balayage, bobs to bangs - nothing is out of the question.

However, one of the most common transformations has to be switching from blonde to brunette (or vice versa!), because these hair colours never go out of fashion. From Margot Robbie to Jennifer Aniston, Nicola Peltz Beckham, to Jennifer Lawrence, check out who's made the big swap over the years…

Margot Robbie

She's a blonde bombshell most of the time but in 2014 she wowed everyone with her dramatic switch up to chocolate brown.

Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winning actress has experimented with her hair during her time in the public eye, going the full spectrum from ice blonde to black over the years. We think we like her blonde the best - what do you think?

Jennifer Aniston

She has one of the most enviable heads of hair in the business, whether she's sun-kissed blonde or glossy brunette. Jealous? Absolutely.

Jessica Alba

With her gorgeous complexion, we think Jessica Alba suits being blonde AND brunette. The mum-of-three is known to mix up her hairstyles often.

Jessica Biel

Although Jessica Biel has experimented with highlights and balayage over the years, she hasn't been fully blonde since 2002.

Reese Witherspoon

Thanks to her iconic role playing Elle Woods in 2001, most people assume Reese Witherspoon is (legally!) blonde but the mum-of-three did dabble on the darker side of things in 2013.

Katy Perry

Kary Perry is renowned for switching up her hair. From blue to pink, purple to blonde, Katy has rocked it all. She recently reverted back to black having sported a head of platinum highlights last year.

Emily Ratajkowski

If anyone can pull off both blonde and brunette – it's Em Rata. The supermodel shocked fans with her blonde 'do back in 2020 but has since gone back to beautiful brunette.

Dua Lipa

International superstar Dua Lipa experimented with blonde highlights which she rocked at the Grammys back in April. Clad head-to-toe in Versace, her blonde tresses made a bold statement. She has also since returned to her roots – literally.

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Natural brunette Nicola Peltz Beckham has wowed with her sunkissed locks for years – and earlier this week the actress endured a dramatic hair transformation. She swapped her blonde mane for something darker - and fans are obsessed.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh chopped off her pink dip-dyed tresses in favour of an edgy black pixie cut. The actress has now returned to a short blonde crop, but there's no doubt she looks incredible sporting either hair colour.

