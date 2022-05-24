Brooklyn Beckham gets shocking new hairstyle following release of new wedding photos David and Victoria's son married Nicola Peltz last month

There is no doubt that Brooklyn Beckham takes after his former footballer father David Beckham. Not only is he a fan of tattoos, with 38 inking in total over his whole body, but he is not scared to experiment with his hair – and on Monday he shocked fans with a new look.

MORE: Nicola Peltz reveals mother's secret wedding message - and it made her cry

Taking to his Stories, Brooklyn shared a teaser picture, showing Los Angeles hairstylist Daniel Moon painting hair dye onto the back of his hair with a small brush.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

A few hours later, once the transformation was complete, Victoria and David's eldest son shared a photo showing the words "Just Married" written in colourful hair dye across the back of his hair.

SHOP: Love Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding dress? We've found 7 perfect lookalikes

RELATED: Victoria Beckham parties with pals in never-before-seen pictures from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

His wife, Nicola Peltz seemed to approve of her husband's new look, sharing similar photos to her Stories and simply writing about Daniel: "Color Master."

Brooklyn showed off his new look on Monday

The new look comes as the newlyweds, who tied the knot on 9 April, shared their wedding album with fans on Instagram.

The pictures shared are from their three-day celebrations, and show the couple dressed in matching white Dior suits, Brooklyn crying during the speeches, and the couple taking to the dancefloor for the first dance.

In their exclusive interview with Vogue, who covered the couple's $3.5million nuptials, they shared new details about their big day, including the fact that while they are big fans of David and Victoria's wedding day, they were actually inspired by David Bowie and Iman's nuptials.

Brooklyn and Nicola shared more never-before-seen photos from their wedding

Actress Nicola also revealed the sentimental message that her mother Claudia had asked the seamstresses to secretly sew onto her wedding dress.

The message, which was written alongside an evil eye to protect her on her big day, read: "Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom."

Brooklyn seems to have tattooed his wedding vows onto his arm

The bride confessed she was totally unaware of the heartfelt message, which was embroidered in baby blue thread for her 'something blue', until after she had already married David and Victoria's eldest son.

"I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony because I just burst into tears," she said.