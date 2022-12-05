Princess Kate had a hair makeover during Boston tour - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We still can't get over how stunning the Princess of Wales looked during the royal tour to Boston over the weekend. The wife of Prince William made headlines all over the world when she stepped out at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony on Friday evening. Her sleek green dress by Solace London looked exquisite with her opulent jewellery to match.

The mother-of-three borrowed a beautiful choker that once belonged to Princess Diana to accentuate her gorgeous green colour scheme. Diana actually wore the style as a headband initially.

Speaking of headgear - did you see Kate's hair at this event?

The Princess normally sports an impeccable blow dry with a sleek centre parting, but this time, she sported an elevated parting that looked super voluminous as it was brushed to the side, something we haven't seen Kate do before. How stunning?

Kate looked stunning in her green Solace London dress

Instagram account Royal Hair Chatter said of the look: "This look is such a departure from Catherine’s usual look. It’s so glamorous! There is a lot of teasing and backcombing to get the height and to stabilise the hair structure.

Kate sported a fab elevated over centre parting

"This is not just a flip the hair over and done. There is a lot of hairspray and wax to keep this from moving, along with a shine spray to keep it looking shiny and soft. These big waves feel fresh to me, considering the last few days of her hair look."

Kiehl's Stylist Series Cream with Silk Groom Styling Cream 200mlm £52.49, Amazon

Kate's silky tresses are down to regular cuts but also some amazing products and one of her favourites is known to be the Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom.

The £30 formula moisturises, protects, and conditions the hair. You simply apply to damp hair for a shiny, non-greasy finish. Kate's love of the product was revealed when her hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag ahead of the royal tour to Sweden and Norway in 2017.

