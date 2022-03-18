We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For the second look, we picked Kate Middleton's appearance at the 2018 BAFTAs. Looking particularly regal, the brunette beauty glowed in her forest green dress by Jenny Packham and co-ordinating emeralds.

This look is classic glam Kate; she sported her signature bouncy blowdry which was full and voluminous. Kate's complexion was even more glowing than usual and she looked so fresh and dewy, sporting subtle pink cheeks and a rosy pink lip colour. Her eye makeup was very dramatic and daring. She rocked a delicate but statement dark brown smokey eye with black eyeliner in the waterline, lashings of mascara and a bold brow, and finished with rosy pink lips.

HELLO! MUM ON THE RUN: Laura Sutcliffe transforms into Kate Middleton at the 2018 BAFTAs

Makeup artist Fortunato cleansed, toned and moisturised the skin using 'Galatée Confort', 'Tonique Confort' and 'Advanced Génifique Serum'.

Lancôme Galatée Confort Cleansing Milk, £29, Look Fantastic

He added 'Advanced Génifique Eye Cream', and 'Absolue Soft Cream', too.

Lancôme Tonique Confort Toner, £28.00, Look Fantastic

Having a great skincare regime is key to a look like this, as the skin is already healthy and nourished, ensuring makeup lasts longer.

Lancôme Absolue Precious Cells Soft Cream, £203.00, Look Fantastic

The eye makeup was really key to this look and extra time was spent to perfect the show-stopping smoky eye featuring a hint of khaki green. Fortunato used 'Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner #02' and #06 all over the lid and also in the waterline for maximum smoky impact.

Kate's glowing skin and smokey eye makeup stole the show at the 2018 BAFTAs

The 'Hypnôse Eyeshadow Palette #17 Bronze Absolu' followed which featured a variety of buildable shades that were applied to the whole eye area and the crease. 'Cils Booster XL' was used alongside the 'Monsieur Big Mascara'.

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Eyeshadow Palette, £45, Look Fantastic

This mascara has a huge brush that grabs all the lashes and gives them serious volume. The brows were perfected once again by 'Brow Define Pencil'.

Lancôme Mr. Big Mascara, £23.00, Look Fantastic

The face was primed using 'La Base Pro' and the foundation of choice was 'Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation'. 'Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer' was used to cover dark circles, peachy blusher known as 'Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick in #02 Daring Peach' was lightly applied to the apples of the cheeks. A light highlighter 'Teint Idole Ultra Wear Highlighter Stick in #01 Vibrant Lilac' was added on the brow bone and at the top of the cheekbones. Fortunato ensured the base was budge-proof yet still dewy.

Kate's flawless makeup look is purfe beauty goals

Kate's lip was a little stronger in this look, so Fortunato used the 'L'Absolu Rouge Cream in shade #250' and a little and 'Absolue Lip Balm' for a glossy pout. Mwah!

The finished look - complete with Duchess-worthy diamonds

The most important part of this ensemble was the stunning green necklace by Bulgari which featured emerald sapphires and breathtaking diamonds.

Smokey eye makeup - Duchess Kate style...

It was a true Pretty Woman at the opera moment wearing it, I could hardly contain my excitement! The earrings were large diamond studs that finished off the whole look most superbly.

Every mum needs to feel like a princess for the day, and using Duchess Kate for inspiration is great to do as her looks can be easily emulated and recreated at home. Practice makes perfect, so why not give it a run-through when your children are in bed?

