The Princess of Wales' new ponytail has got everyone talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are still reeling from seeing the Princess of Wales at the annual Remembrance Day Service, held at the Cenotaph on Remembrance on Sunday.

READ: Royal style twins! Princess Kate charms in Princess Beatrice's gothic gown

Prince William's wife wore a black coat dress from one of her favourite fashion designers, Catherine Walker, as she joined the Queen Consort on the balcony for the yearly occasion.

WATCH: Royal hair at home

She wore a stunning hat by Philip Treacy and the mother-of-three accessorised with a pair of diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The earrings feature a statement curve of various cuts of diamonds, with a cluster of marquise-cut stones in the centre, from which hangs a single pearl.

MORE: Princess Kate is spellbinding in waist-cinching jacket and Queen's poignant pearls

But did you see her hair? The 40-year-old wore her hair tied back (something she doesn't often do) and her ponytail looked super thick, curled and in immaculate condition - no split ends to be seen!

How stunning does Kate's hair look?

Instagram account Royal Hair Chatter remarked how lucious the style looked and followers too loved seeing the Princess' mane in such a way.

Fans loved the change

Kate's silky tresses are down to regular cuts but also some amazing products and one of her favourites is known to be the Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom. The £30 formula moisturises, protects, and conditions the hair. You simply apply to damp hair for a shiny, non-greasy finish.

READ: Love Princess Kate's iconic yellow dress? It comes in another amazing colour

Kate's love of the product was revealed when her hairstylist Amanda Cook Tucker shared a picture of the royal's beauty bag ahead of the royal tour to Sweden and Norway in 2017, alongside a Mason Pearson Handy Brush, another tool to help keep Kate's tresses glossy, and the very affordable L'Oreal Elnett hairspray for hold and shine.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.