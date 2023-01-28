Megan Fox sizzles in string bikini – and she's got blonde hair! Machine Gun Kelly's fiancée left little to the imagination

Megan Fox left little to the imagination when she shared a tantalizing photo on Friday that featured a close-up of her chiseled physique.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Story to post the sizzling photo, which saw her sporting a tiny orange two-piece that highlighted her trim waist and barely covered her chest. As if that wasn't enough to send her followers into a frenzy, Megan also seductively pulled up the strings on her bikini briefs.

Another image that surely turned heads saw Megan ditch her trademark long, straight, black hair in favor of a blonde wig cut into a long bob with choppy bangs – and she looked so different!

Megan's temporary new hairstyle was no doubt a hit with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who she began dating soon after meeting him on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020.

The duo got engaged at the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach resort in 2022 after MGK – real name Colson Baker – proposed under a banyan tree.

The singer presented Megan with a stunning emerald and diamond engagement ring which features thorns in the band so it will hurt her if she tries to take it off.

Megan's sizzling bikini photo

Speaking to Vogue about the ring created by jeweler Stephen Webster, MGK explained: "It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen.

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

Megan looks so different with blonde hair

According to E! News, the couple are planning an unconventional, moody wedding which could see the bride sporting a colorful bridal gown.

While they haven't shared any details about their big day, it's likely they'll share it with their children, Megan's sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex Brian Austin Green, and MGK's daughter Casie whom he shares with Emma Cannon.

