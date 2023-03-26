Ruth Langsford stuns fans with incredible hair transformation he Loose Women presenter debuted a new look

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford delighted fans on Saturday with a gorgeous new hair transformation – and it's safe to say, the star's locks looked luscious!

Taking to Instagram, the TV star, 63, posted a video clip of herself at the hair salon receiving a fresh set of micro bond extensions. From the bonding process to the final finished look, Ruth made sure to capture the entire transformation.

The presenter's transformation involves the use of long blonde extensions which are later chopped and styled into a fuller, long bob for a subtle yet transformative look.

"Got my extensions replaced today by the lovely @_graceahmad @leobancroft salon," she told her followers in the caption.

"Always tempted to keep it long but only really have them for volume not length… Maybe one day I'll surprise you with long, golden locks!! #hair #extensions #leobancroft #leobancroftsalon."

Fans and friends adored Ruth's hair transformation, with one writing: "I would never have known you have extensions. Very natural," while a second remarked: "You look fabulous!"

"Love it, go long next time Ruth, would love to see you with it long," chimed in a third, and a fourth added: "I love how you have your hair," followed by a red heart emoji.

Ruth's trip to the hair salon comes after the star celebrated her 63rd birthday with an ultra-glamorous lunch at James Martin's brand new Cotswold restaurant, The Lygon Arms.

For the special occasion, the mother-of-one donned an all-black ensemble which featured a chic silk shirt and a stylish leather jacket. Ruth accessorised with a smart leather tote bag, black leather boots, a leopard print scarf and a pair of glam sunglasses.

Alongside a series of snapshots shared to Instagram, Ruth penned: "Celebrated my birthday with my girls @lucyalexandertv @louiseathenapr & @hungrywomancooks in the Cotswolds with lunch at @jamesmartinchef new restaurant at the @lygoncotswolds.

"Stunning building, gorgeous food & wine, sunshine & cocktails in the courtyard! The best time. We'll be back James! #birthday #celebrations #lygonarms #cotswolds."

Ruth's followers rushed to the comments section, with one noting: "Looking lovely," while a second gushed: "Looks fabulous, hope you had a great birthday in a beautiful setting."

