Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable without iconic red hair in new video

Dianne Buswell's signature fiery red tresses are synonymous with her impeccable dance technique. But on Friday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional looked almost unrecognisable when she was seen sporting a very different look.

The 33-year-old dancer shared a candid video to her Instagram account which showed her opting for light brown hair extensions as she playfully placed them on her head whilst giggling away with who appeared to be her hairstylist.

Captioning the video, she penned: "@vickiedemetriouhair I'm getting ideas," joking as she smouldered in the frame. Matching her transformed locks, Dianne was wearing a slogan T-shirt in the same light chestnut hue.

Despite how iconic the ballroom champion's flame-hued tresses are, that hasn't stopped her from donning a variety of different hairstyles in the past. Last week, Dianne added a chunky choppy fringe to her stage-ready hair look, whilst on tour with Strictly Come Dancing.

The chic addition looked sensational on the star, of course, but it certainly wasn't a permanent style choice as she quickly changed back to being fring-free look after her performance.

One hair transformation that really caught fans' attention was when the dancer opted for a "Cindy Crawford" transformation which you can see in the video below. The visit to the salon saw Dianne swap her long straight locks for a choppier layered look to give her an on-trend 90s blow-dry style - stunning!

Dianne Buswell undergoes major 'Cindy Crawford' hair transformation

Her friends and fans certainly couldn't get enough of the hair refresh and left a slew of comments on the post. Ellie Simmonds penned: "Beautiful, the volume… stun. Molly Rainford replied writing: "Omg Di you are just gorg". Nacy Xu also added: "Gooo onnnn sister," alongside a string of heart eyes emojis.

Meanwhile, one fan compared Dianne to Jessica Rabbit, writing: "The volume in your hair giving me real Jessica rabbit vibes." A second added: "Gorgeous, love seeing people with more lift & bounce in their hair rather than the ironed flat look of some."

Other major hair looks worn by the star was included when she died her locks a warm shade of copper - a major change from her cherry red strands. Another fan favourite wasn't too long ago when Dianne added pastel pink highlights to switch up her red all-over colour.

The light additions were coined mid-lockdown as "money-pieces," and became a major trend when people would add thin blonde highlights at the front of their face, but knowing Dianne's penchant for colour, it wouldn't be right if she stuck entirely to the trend and flawlessly executed her own version of the viral hairstyle from the comfort of her own home - impressive!

Dianne shocked fans in April when she shared a teenage throwback photo of herself and friends showing her natural brunette hair. The star, who has been on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, is currently dating YouTuber, Joe Sugg, the pair met when they were partnered on the show in 2018 before they shared they were in a relationship shortly after in 2019.

