Dianne Buswell debuts major 'Cindy Crawford' hair transformation you won't believe

Dianne Buswell's fiery red locks are a standout when she struts her stuff on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing but now the star has undergone a major "Cindy Crawford," inspired transformation.

Taking to her Instagram account, the professional dancer, 33, documented her trip to the salon which saw her vibrant tresses transform from long and straight to voluminous and choppy in a matter of hours - she even had blonde extensions put in which were quickly dyed back to cherry red. Watch the video below for the full transformation.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell undergoes major 'Cindy Crawford' hair transformation

Captioning the post, she penned: "Come with me to get my hair done by the wonderful @vickydemetriouhair @larrykinghair Vicky decided to bring back the @cindycrawford look so we went less for length and More of a layered look what do you guys think?

The star even had blonde extensions added!

"Lipstick @lancomeofficial colour 66. Eyeshadow @spectrumcollections pantherine palette. Hair @greatlengthsuk. Jacket @freepeople @freepeopleeu."

The new 'do' looks sensational on the ballroom star, who was inundated with comments from fans after debuting her fabulous locks. "The volume in your hair Giving me real Jessica rabbit vibes," one fan commented alongside a string of heart-eyes emojis.

A second added: "Gorgeous, love seeing people with more lift & bounce in their hair rather than the ironed flat look of some."

The loved-up duo were dressed to the nines for the exciting evening

Even Dianne's Strictly castmates couldn't get enough of her new hairstyle. Ellie Simmonds penned: "Beautiful, the volume… stun.

Molly Rainford replied writing: "Omg Di you are just gorg". Nacy Xu also added: "Gooo onnnn sister," alongside a string of heart eyes emojis.

The stunning update came just after Dianne posed up a storm alongside her doting beau, Joe Sugg, as they stepped out at this year's BAFTA Awards.

Dianne couldn't have looked more glamorous as she opted for a sparkly floor-length gown made in the most lavish transparent material. Joe looked ultra-dapper in a classic black suit and bow tie for the exciting evening.

