Strictly's Dianne Buswell unveils striking DIY hair transformation ahead of the upcoming series – and wow!

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell showed off her bold new hair transformation on Tuesday ahead of the new series.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian dancer shared a glimpse of her DIY glow-up, followed by a stunning selfie showcasing the end results. Opting for a bold new look, the 33-year-old lightly bleached the front two sections of her hair to create a gorgeous melted ombre effect.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell melts hearts with family video

Chuffed with her handiwork, Dianne captioned her selfie: "So happy to be back for my first Strictly hair and makeup of the year, just had to take a skelfie… I also promise to never to use that pun ever again", followed by a laughing face emoji.

Dianne's fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts, with First Dates host Fred Sirieix commenting: "#ohlala" followed by a flame emoji.

The professional dancer flaunted her fiery locks

"OH MY GOODNESS!! You look so gorgeous Dianne!!! This is too exciting! Can't wait to see you dancing on my screen every week again" wrote a second, whilst a third penned: "Your hair!! So bright and beautiful".

A fourth fan noted: "I'm so obsessed with your highlights; they really suit and makes me want to get some" and a fifth chimed: "Your little summer DIY change-up looks soo nice".

Dianne will be making a return to our screens this autumn

The flame-haired beauty paired her new look with a sweep of glamorous makeup which did well to accentuate her stunning features. She teamed her flawless skin with a muted champagne eye look, lashings of mascara, and a nude pink lip.

Dianne's hair transformation comes ahead of her impending appearance on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. With rehearsals already underway, the professional dancer will be joining the likes of Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer and Katya Jones as they battle it out on the dancefloor.

Dianne is currently dating Joe Sugg

Following weeks of intensive training, the brand-new series will kick off in September. The launch show typically occurs around the middle of September, with the live shows and official competition kicking off a fortnight later.

