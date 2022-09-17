Strictly's Dianne Buswell shows off natural hair colour - and you won't believe it The star looked so different!

Dianne Buswell looked unrecognisable in a string of old photos she shared on Friday.

Posing alongside her friends, the Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, posted a selection of snaps rocking her natural tresses - which are a beautiful shade of brunette - a huge contrast to her iconic vibrant red locks.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell gives Joe Sugg a lockdown haircut

Alongside one of the pictures, she wrote: "The memories," and proceeded to show off a number of fabulous images of her life before she joined the much-loved program, showing herself visiting Tampa Bay and Central Park in New York amongst other exciting places.

The star is no stranger to a hair transformation as last month she showed fans a slightly more minor change she made to her vibrant hair ahead of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The star looks so different in the snaps

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dianne documented herself dying the front two sections of her hair pink - and the result was incredible.

Captioning the video she penned: "A little summer hair DIY!!!! #diditellyouimahairdresser #dissalon #hair #diy #sunmerhair."

Fans were so impressed with the new look and her hairdressing abilities that they took to the comments section with messages for the professional dancer.

Dianne suits all different hair colours!

"You're living my hair goals!" one fan wrote. A second added: "Omg that looks surprisingly amazing!!!" A third replied: "It looks amazing Dianne," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A fourth added: "I'd have to go to the hairdresser's as I'd make such a mess. Looks fab."

She transformed her own hair last month

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing was due to start on Saturday but has been postponed due to the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen last Thursday. The new start date for the beloved programme is September 23.

This year's celebrity line up includes Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tyler West, Tony Adams, Kaye Adams and Fleur East amongst other fabulous celebrities all ready to strut their stuff next week.

