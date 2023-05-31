Simon Cowell looks unrecognisable with long hair in epic photo

The Britain’s Got Talent mogul had us all googling what he looked like with long hair

Simon Cowell begged Britain's Got Talent viewers not to google him with long hair after it was mentioned on the ITV programme this Tuesday. We're sorry Simon… we couldn't resist.

We've unearthed this epic throwback photo of the former X Factor honcho from his younger years – and it's quite a look. Simon, now 63, is seen partying with ex-girlfriend Sinitta in the 1980s, flexing his muscles in a tank top. And are those suspenders we spy? But it was his luscious, Farrah Fawcett style blow dry that really caught our attention.

© ITV Simon Cowell used to have long hair - have you seen this epic throwback photo with Sinitta?

The photo was taken at a gig during the summer of 1986 at the London Hippodrome.

It seems Simon has always had an enviable head of hair – we need his haircare secrets! But we can see why the Syco founder wouldn't want this embarrassing snap resurfacing.

The father-of-one has his BGT co-star Amanda Holden to thank for this after she mentioned she couldn't believe he used to have long hair. Watch their cheeky exchange in the video below…

This isn't the first time Simon’s past has come back to haunt him. Dermot O'Leary previously flashed the very same photo up on screen during one of The X Factor live shows back in 2016.

While his fellow judges burst into laughter over the old school snap, Simon went red with embarrassment, joking: "By the way, that was not me!"

© Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock These days, Simon keeps his hair short

Dermot then compared the judge to the show's most controversial contestant, Honey G, saying, "Looking a little Honey G there aren't we?" before telling the crowd, "I say Simon, you say Cowell!"

Meanwhile, Simon has been open about his experience of ageing. In early 2018, Simon admitted to having a facelift, revealing it "hurt like hell".

© Stewart Cook/Shutterstock The Simon we all know and love has dressed the same for decades! (Pictured in 2002)

He told the Sun on Sunday newspaper that he underwent a non-surgical "sewing bioplastic-infused thread" facelift that cost £2,000.

Simon explained: "There's lots of things you can do now. You don't just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox. It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the c**p.

© Getty Simon Cowell with Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

"For me now, it's all about having clean skin. If you have clean skin, you look better. But you have to be very careful with some of this stuff."

Simon has previously said that he believes using Botox "added 10 years" to his TV career, but that he regrets going overboard with the procedure.

