Simon Cowell's intimate London wedding with Lauren Silverman – all the details From the date to the celebrity guestlist

Simon Cowell painted himself as a lifelong bachelor until 2013 when he began dating his now-fiancee Lauren Silverman, who is the mother to his seven-year-old son Eric.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 62, still seemingly had no desire to marry, so it came as a shock to his fans and even his friends when he proposed to Lauren, 44, in January 2022. With much speculation (and anticipation!) about when and where Simon may tie the knot, we've rounded up everything we know about his wedding plans.

How did Simon Cowell propose to Lauren Silverman?

Let's start at the beginning. After 13 years together, Simon popped the question during a recent holiday in Barbados, where he and Lauren first met at the Sandy Lane resort back in 2004.

The proposal is thought to have been an intimate affair with only Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son, Adam, from her previous marriage present.

The couple were on holiday with their son Eric and Lauren's son Adam when Simon proposed

"I've kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I’m really being honest with you. Lockdown and Covid was probably make or break for many relationships," he told The Sun.

Opening up about his proposal, Simon added: "I'm not romantic, obviously. And I didn't get down on one knee. Was I nervous? No! I mean, I didn't think she'd say 'no'.

"We'd sort of discussed rings, and I had an idea of the sort of thing she'd like." Judging by the fact that Lauren has been spotted wearing a gorgeous diamond, we'd say his ring taste is impeccable!

Shortly after the news broke, good friend Amanda Holden confessed that it came as a shock.

Lauren has been pictured with her diamond engagement ring

"Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they've been through so much together," she said on her Heart FM radio show. "I think she's the one, but I don't know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it…We couldn't believe it."

When will Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman get married?

Despite the fact that they've only been engaged for a few months, it is thought that Simon and Lauren are preparing for a late spring-early summer wedding.

Amanda said she "would love to think" that the big day will take place this year, and suggested she had her sights set on a beach wedding. "I'm messaging them as we speak going, 'Do I need to book flights to Barbados, I want to get in there before prices go up.'

"I've got to book time off work - I've got to get a hat! I'm thinking, who's going to look after the kids? Are the kids invited? Now come on!"

However, The Sun reported that they are not choosing to have a destination wedding, and have instead planned a smaller celebration in London, where he owns a beautiful six-bedroom home in Holland Park.

What celebrity guests will be invited to Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman's wedding?

BGT star Amanda Holden will likely be invited

Aside from Eric, who will likely have a starring role in his parents' big day, a few of Simon's celebrity friends are also expected to make the guest list. Among them are his BGT co-stars Amanda and David Walliams.

However, David said during an appearance on The One Show that he hasn't received an invite yet.

When Ronan Keating asked if David is going to be the best man at the ceremony, rumoured to take place in June, he laughed and said: "No, no. I don't know if that's actually true. He's got to 62 without ever getting married so I don't know if he's in a rush to get married.

"It would be wonderful if I do get invited. I mean I hope so, but he might keep it very small. I think she'll want a big wedding so I don't imagine it will be a small thing but obviously I want to be there and ruin the day for him."

What has Simon Cowell said about his wedding plans?

Simon hasn't conformed any solid plans, but he has revealed he is making sure it is exactly what he wants. "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen - there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party," he told The Sun. But even an intimate ceremony by the TV mogul's standards may be several hundred attendees!

"No one knows when it's going to be - that'll be a surprise, even for Lauren," he joked. "But I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

