Princess Kate's bold hair transformation at Wimbledon revealed - did you realise?

It's been a little over a week since the wonderful Princess of Wales headed to Wimbledon for her surprise appearance at the men's final and we are still reeling at not only her purple dress, but her all-over, glowing appearance.

Prince William's gorgeous wife looked sensational - positively gleaming! We couldn't keep our eyes off her hair, too. It looked ultra-thick and full. But there was something different about it, and we couldn't quite put our finger on it.

© PA Kate dazzled at Wimbledon 2024

So, we got a professional opinion from the super talented Michael Gray, John Frieda's Creative Stylist who gave us the lowdown on the royal's new 'do.

© Getty Images Kate was given a standing ovation by the crowd as she arrived in the royal box

"The Princess of Wales went for a very beautiful, and bold colour with her dress to Wimbledon this year, which flattered not only her skin tone, but made her brunette hair look rich and vibrant. I loved how she went with a fresh and elegant blowdry that bounced with an underneath bend," he explained.

"With a heavy side parting to create the illusion of more volume on top that's very wearable and simplistic. Sometimes less is more, and understated with the power of a good bouncy blowdry. Tucking her hair behind the ears for more of a clean look with the neckline of the dress to create a polished finish."

The Princess of Wales sported a side parting

The mother-of-three doesn't often go for a side parting, normally sporting the classic middle. Also, her hair is usually one block colour brunette, so the baby highlights you can just see are also a big change. We love this fresh look, it really suits her.

Kate's hair team

Kate's hair is preemed and perfected by her personal hairstylist Amanda Cook-Tucker.

Back in 2018, Amanda famously shared a photo ahead of William and Kate's royal tour of Norway and Sweden. The hairstylist's snap showed several different hair products. Amanda wrote: "Think that's everything! #worktrip #packing."

The set-up contained 13 brushes, seven combs, two hairdryers and three curling tongs, and the featured Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, Charles Worthington mousse and L’Oreal Elnett hairspray.